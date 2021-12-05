Animals have come to live on the “island” of garbage that floats in the Pacific, study indicates

You may have heard of an “island” of garbage that exists in the Pacific Ocean. The so-called Large Garbage Portion (an appropriate name, let’s face it) spreads over about 1.6 million kilometers (larger than the state of Amazonas) and, in fact, it’s more like a soup of debris: there are 79 thousand tons of garbage , gathered by the ocean current.



Of this total, most is plastic, coming from ships and from the American and Asian coasts. And there’s a wide variety: from large objects (such as fishing gear) to tiny pieces, known as microplastics, that appear as the material breaks down.

It’s not hard to imagine the damage this can do to marine ecosystems. The concentration of plastic can prevent algae and plankton, for example, from getting enough sunlight, damaging entire food chains in a domino effect. Another impact is “ghost fishing”, which happens when animals become trapped in abandoned fishing nets.

But the garbage soup’s impacts on the environment may be even more far-reaching than previously thought. Some scientists have noticed that coastal species are beginning to live in this plastic habitat – which can threaten marine and terrestrial ecosystems. That’s what a new study, published in the magazine Nature Communications.

Scientists already know that species that live on the coast can hitch a ride on “rafts” and transport themselves across the ocean on an adventure known as rafting. This happens through seeds, trunks or algae, for example. They are biodegradable rafts, which make the rafting a transitional process.

But the large-scale presence of plastic in the environment means a paradigm shift. Rafts like buoys and bottles are permanent: hitchhiker species make plastic their long-term home and transit even greater distances in the ocean.

“There is now suitable habitat in the open ocean, and coastal organisms can survive at sea for years and reproduce, leading to self-sustaining coastal communities ‘on the high seas,” write the researchers in the new study.

Among the organisms that are leading this new scenario are species of barnacles, crabs, anemones, hydroids and amphipods. They make up what scientists have called “neopelagic communities” – “neo” means “new”, and “pelagic” refers to the environment of the open ocean waters.

What’s the problem? These animals can come to compete (for food, for example) with many organisms that live in surface layers of water (and make up the group known as neuston).

Another issue identified in the study is that the existence of these new communities in the open ocean can act as a springboard: coastal species from a certain region can hitch a ride on any plastic, reproduce, survive on the “raft” for a considerable time and end up landing on a new habitat.

In this way, many coastal environments (from urban centers to protected areas) can become more susceptible to invasive species, which potentially disrupt local ecosystem dynamics and threaten native plants and animals. And as the ocean currents in the Pacific are not the only ones concentrating waste, this could become a problem on a global scale.

The researchers point out that there is still much to discover and understand about these new communities and their dynamics, but one thing is certain: there is “an urgent need to address the diverse and growing effects of plastic pollution on land and sea.”