Anitta performs at a US festival on the same stage as BTS, Ed Sheeran and more! | Fun

Posted 04/12/2021 15:07 | Updated 12/04/2021 22:05

All worked in the Christmas atmosphere! Anitta was one of the highlights of the KIIS FM Jingle Ball festival, one of the most anticipated holiday events in the United States. For those unfamiliar, this is a very traditional show promoted by iHeartRadio, which, this year, took place this Friday night. For the show, Poderosa took to the stage dressed in a costume with references to Mama Noel.

The event is organized by a conglomerate of radio stations, and brings some artists that stand out on the charts. After all, Anitta’s songs are gaining a lot of support on the radio there. Currently, “Faking Love”, the most recent release from Rio de Janeiro, is the 36th most played on US pop radio.

The event is big and this is clear in the line-up, together with great artists. There, they also sang popular pop names like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and even BTS.

“It’s an amazing night, an honor, honestly for me to be here, full of amazing artists that I’m a huge fan, for me to have the opportunity to be here singing on the same stage is an honor,” said Anitta of the moment.