Anitta talks about a ‘sex kit’, with a condom and lubricant: importance

If Anitta needed to use a word to describe herself when it came to sex, she would possibly be “prepared.” Participating in the podcast Podcats, the singer revealed that she always carries a kit with just two items in her bag in case she finds someone and things heat up: condoms and lubricant.

When she told that she went to the gynecologist and received praise for her “clean and well-kept pepeca”, the artist revealed to the attraction’s hosts, Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca, that she maintains health care — breaking the taboo that putting a condom on your partner ends up with the weather. On the contrary: knowing how to create a “performance”, the attitude can be very sexy. “Most of the time, it’s sexy and saying, ‘I brought a condom,’ ‘I’m clean,'” joked the famous woman.

Experts heard by universe they gave the message: following Anitta’s example and putting together a “sex kit” to call your own is a great strategy to be happy with freedom and without taking risks. Understand why.

Anitta’s “Sex Kit”: Condom and Lube

Doctor and sexologist recommend that women are also prevented, with the products in the bag Image: fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the interview, Anitta commented that she has a very active sex life and that, in addition to the IUD as a contraceptive method, she does not give up the use of male condoms, one of the forms of protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in addition to the female condom.

If the boy refuses to put a condom on (unfortunately, something common in many people’s lives), the singer says he stops everything and cancels the sex. For that reason, by the way, she carries condom packages, which she claims to be from an international brand, whose name she has not revealed, wherever she goes.

‘Fun and prevention go together’

For the gynecologist and obstetrician Mariana Rosário, it is essential to break the idea that only men are responsible for taking condoms to ensure safety at the right time.

Following Anitta’s example, therefore, is not outsourcing your own health care and preventing the lack of condoms from being a reason for frustration and an end to the excitement. “It’s important to protect yourself, because she avoids ISTs, like HPV, HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea. So, if the man wants to do without and she doesn’t want to, it’s saying no”, he points out. “

Sexologist Thais Plaza emphasizes that the famous woman’s “sex kit” is also an exciting way to stimulate the partner and explore different experiences in bed. “People are resistant to condoms, but it is essential to say that fun and prevention go hand in hand”, he analyzes. “Not to mention that there are a variety of flavors, textures and sizes of condoms and that putting them on can be an exciting thing. Using their mouths, for example, the couple is already in a protected relationship”.

The role of lubricant

Generally, female arousal and lubrication go hand in hand, but that doesn’t mean that industrialized lubricant can’t play along to literally make things slide further. It is worth mentioning that the product is not just for anal sex — since the anus region has no natural lubrication —; it is also indicated when those involved are going to do a “marathon” of sex, explains the gynecologist, and to give the woman more comfort during penetration.

“Using lubricant serves to improve the friction of the skin, which, done excessively, can bring pain and cracks in the opening of the vagina. With it, the penis slides more and reduces the risk of having an injury in the area.” Although Anitta reveals that she uses a product that has “smell and flavor”, the doctor says that the best thing is to use a water-based lubricating gel, without aroma changes that can unbalance the pH of the female intimate region.

She also advises that, in prolonged sequences of sex, the woman clean the vulva carefully, to avoid injuries. “Wash it with a shower and mild soap to air the place, between sex.”

