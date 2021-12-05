Anti Hacker Test Fails All Wi-Fi Routers

A new study by the German company IoT Inspector was devastating: virtually all Wi-Fi routers have vulnerabilities to hacker attacks. In total, 226 potential security breaches were found.

To reach this frightening conclusion, nine common routers from different manufacturers went through a battery of security tests. In the list were Asus, AVM, D-Link, Netgear, Edimax, TP Link, Synology and Linksys branded devices.

These routers are generally used by home users as well as small and medium businesses.

The study found that all nine devices had security bugs. TP-Link appears at the top with 32 vulnerabilities, followed by Synology with 30.

Some of the security issues were detected more than once. In addition, outdated software was identified as the most common problem, not only in the routing service, but also in additional functions that the devices offer, such as streaming and VPN, for example.

“Not all vulnerabilities are equally critical – but at the time of testing, all devices had significant security vulnerabilities that could make a hacker’s life much easier,” explained Florian Lukavsky, CTO of IoT Inspector.

Outdated Routers

The researchers concluded that integrating a new kernel into firmware is an expensive task for manufacturers. This explains why all tested routers were running outdated versions of the Linux kernel.

The security company contacted the router manufacturers and received from all of them firmware patches prepared to correct the identified security holes.

As much as affected manufacturers have already fixed several security holes in their devices, it is important that users keep their equipment with the latest software version in case the automatic update is not enabled.

The security company also plans to turn to the German government to find mechanisms to hold manufacturers accountable for damage caused by IT security vulnerabilities.