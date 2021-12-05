Anticoach movement in networks warns about toxic positivity at work – Economics

Brazilians reached the highest rate of anxiety and depression among the 11 countries analyzed in the survey “Mental Health among Adults during the covid-19 Pandemic Lockdown”, released by the World Health Organization (WHO). Some phrases fit this collective suffering: “Work while they sleep”, “To succeed in life, all you have to do is want”.

They emerged as antidotes offered by some coaches, but today they gained another face. They became memes, or rather demotivational phrases. But, after all, is welcoming failure healthy? The way is the middle ground, “nor toxic positivity nor toxic negativity”. “We need to find ourselves in what is closest to our reality”, says Paula Dione, a psychiatrist at Holiste Psychiatry.

For South Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han, who studies the society of tiredness and performance, the world economic system creates the illusion that we need to give up something in order to experience success or have the dream job. This smokescreen comes at a high price and, most of the time, it’s our mental health who pays.

Generally speaking, toxic positivity forcibly breaks through negative emotions. “Here comes the questioning of this requirement of positive functioning all the time. Because life is made up of ups and downs”, reveals Paula Dione. She also clarifies that understanding instabilities as learning is the cat’s leap. For the problem comes when we embrace illusory ideas and become frustrated with the projected expectation.

In the work environment, Dione advises: “The idea is not to be accommodated or suffering if you demand too much. We need to find our balance point.” But the excess of positivity and performance was particularly pronounced during the pandemic. Memes that went viral on social media revealed: “I myself didn’t work even while they work, let alone while they sleep”.

The psychiatrist explains that demotivational sentences are an invitation to reflect on the impact of empty speeches on everyday life. Memes can be illustrated by that boss who demands productivity, regardless of context. But if this behavior affects employees, why does it still exist?

Coach and self-knowledge

“Many who call themselves coaching professionals. Sometimes, due to misinformation, they think they are ready to deal with human nature, and this is not true”, assesses the marketing director of the Brazilian Association of Coaching Professionals, Magnolia Abramo. It summarizes the services offered by the category in two words: self-awareness and strategic planning.

Abramo argues that the experts followed by the association use positive psychology, which is based on an emotional intelligence process. “In the corporate environment, let’s try to unite the team. We are going to work with positive psychology: ‘Look, united people are stronger’. It’s not a yuppie.”

Mila Costa, 34 years old, rescued experiences from reality itself to produce satirical scenes of work and adult life problems. One of the reels (see below) shared on the content producer’s Instagram simulates the unusual gifts of employees in a fictional celebration. In a humorous way and with a Ceará accent, she shoots: “Congratulations on your 10 years with the company! Graffiti (pencil) is for when you think you’ve run out of strength, you work harder and remember that you always have loads to put on”.

Speaking in a satirical way about the romanticization of overwork does not mean to encourage pessimism and negativity, argues Mila. For her, discarding radicalism is a start to maintaining balance when it comes to real life. “There’s that person who says: ‘It’s going to be all right.’ It depends, it may not work.”

Another member of this “demotivational” movement is Luiza Voll, a partner at the content and media platform Contente, who launched a reflection on Instagram about the “tale of a unique story”. On her outburst, she mentions the danger of relying on unique narratives rehearsed by coaches: achievements accompanied by formulas or recipes, without taking into account social inequality and the reality of each person.

Side effects, even if not immediately noticeable, affect long-term self-esteem. That’s because, as Voll wrote in the post, “we blame ourselves, we feel inferior and we may even think there’s something wrong with our life.”

This trait is also related to the concept of personal fable, a characteristic of adolescence that is carried into adulthood. Basically, it makes you believe that no one faces the drama we’re facing. “So, when we see other people and other movements leading this type of conversation, we breathe and say, ‘No, it’s not just me, right?’”

The need for identification was echoed in the pandemic, mainly because of the new notion of time, she says. “We saw a complete lack of contour, the start of work, lunchtime, a moment of rest, relationships. And that little by little makes us sick.” It is at this moment that memes emerge to break the ice and generate a provocation that nothing is definitive.

Good practices to promote well-being

Thinking about shielding seductive ideas and embracing the real, Contente launched a guide of good practices to promote well-being and deal with expectations in the work environment. Here are some tips:

Productivity: Bet on work routines that combine and consider your rhythm, extra-professional activities (home, children, study) and, above all, your rest time Pomodoro Technique: realistically list your daily tasks and try to accomplish them in blocks of 25 minutes of work with 5 minutes of rest for each completed block. After three cycles, take a break longer than 15 minutes Self-Charge: this can be a crucial factor in your relationship with remote or hybrid work. Remember: we are still at an unusual time and under difficult working conditions

