As Supercopa regulation allows decision between Atlético-MG and Flamengo in 2022

It could be in the Copa do Brasil, but Flamengo left in the semifinals. It could be in Libertadores, but Atlético left the competition before the final. Now, thanks to the regulation of the Supercopa do Brasil, a final between Rubro-Negro and Galo can finally happen.

The competition predicts that if the Brazilian champion is also the winner of the Copa do Brasil, the vice-champion of the Brasileirão will enter the dispute for the Super Cup. In other words, Flamengo, which already has second place guaranteed, would be accredited to dispute the cup.

On social networks, several fans lamented the fall of Flamengo and Atlético in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, as they understood that they are the best teams in Brazil and that the decisions would be incredible. This was confirmed with the title of Galo, also favorite for the Cup. Flamengo, in turn, disappointed in the 2021 season, and will end it without the three main cups – that year, they won the Supercopa against Palmeiras, in April, and the Campeonato Carioca.

Flamengo won the last two editions of the competition, in 2020 and 2021: the first on Athletico and the current on Palmeiras. Grêmio and Corinthians also won the tournament, in 1990 and 1991, respectively. After that, the competition remained until 2019 without being disputed.