Athletico lineup: Terans meets suspension, and Hurricane must have reserve team against Palmeiras | athletico-pr

the attacking midfielder David Terans is out of Athletico’s next match. On the other hand, the midfielder Christian is available to face the palm trees on Monday, at 7pm, at Arena da Baixada, in a late game of the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

David Terans received the third yellow card and is suspended. The player forced the punishment to save himself aiming at the finals of the Copa do Brasil, on December 12th and 15th, against Atlético-MG.

The attacking midfielder has been complaining internally of pain in the knee and it is not uncommon to infiltrate the region to be able to play. Thus, he gained eight days to undergo a less aggressive treatment.

Athletico ends negative streak and breathes in the Brazilian with victory over Cuiabá

Christian is back after being suspended in the last round. Coach Alberto Valentim awaits the results this Sunday, mainly from Bahia and Grêmio, to ensure that they remain in Serie A.

If the scenario is confirmed, the reserve team will enter the field. It is worth remembering that Palmeiras also tends to use an alternative team.

The triumph against Cuiabá left the team with “more peace of mind”, with 42 points and five points above Z-4

Bahia opens the relegation zone, with 40 points, five less than Athletico. Grêmio, with 39 points, is the third from the bottom. Sport and Chapecoense are already relegated.

Bahia’s Tricolor hosts Fluminense, while Rio Grande do Sul’s Tricolor visits Corinthians. If Bahia doesn’t win, Hurricane guarantees its permanence in the elite of Brazilian football on Sunday. São Paulo (45), Juventude (43) and Cuiabá (43) are the other teams that fight not to fall.

With 45 points and in 13th position, the athletic back to the field at the Palmeiras on Monday, at 7pm, again at the Arena da Baixada. The game is valid for the 37th round of the Brasileirão.

