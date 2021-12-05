Atlético discloses details of the Brazilian title party in Mineirão; check it out – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Sousa / Atlético
Atlético prepares another big celebration to celebrate the title of the Brazilian Championship, this time at Mineirão, this Sunday (5). Before the match against Bragantino, from 14:00 to 16:30, the Portuguese DJ Pete Tha Zouk will lead the party, inside the stadium. The esplanade gates will open at 1pm.

In addition to the DJ’s presentation, there will be a special mosaic, a fireworks show, distribution of yellow stars during the break and a tribute to absent Athleticians. At this time, a video will be shown on the screen and fans will be able to raise a photo of their loved ones, who were rooting for Galo, but who have already passed away.

Atlético also reported that former athletes from the 1971, 1977, 1980, 1985 and 1999 teams will take the field with the players.

In a note published on its website, the club alvinegro also highlighted “that the official celebrations of the title will take place exclusively inside Mineirão. Any other event outside the stadium does not have the club’s participation or seal.”

Best host of the Brazilian Championship, Galo is looking for a 17th victory playing in Gigante da Pampulha.

