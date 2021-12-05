Atlético-MG announces tributes and in-game show that will mark trophy delivery | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG announced, early this Saturday night, a special schedule for the match against Bragantino. The game takes place in Mineirão, at 4 pm, on Sunday. Tributes will be given to fans, former players, as well as a show hours before the start of the match.
The first attraction of the day will be at 2 pm, inside Mineirão. Portuguese DJ Pete Tha Zouk runs the festivities until 3:30 pm. The gates will open at 1pm. All tickets for the match are sold out..
The entry of players on the field will also be marked by a lot of celebration. A mosaic will be assembled with the meme that packaged the celebrations “And the Galo? O Galo won” and will occupy the stands of the stadium.
The club also said that a fireworks show is planned. The club posted on its social networks a request for fans to take photos of athletes who will not be in the game – for whatever reason. A video will be shown on the screen and, at this moment, fans will be instructed to lift the photos.
Athletes will enter the field accompanied by part of the athletic history. Former athletes from the 1971, 1977, 1980, 1985 and 1999 teams, who carried out outstanding campaigns in Brasileirão, will be side by side with today’s players.
Praça da Savassi will also have an event to celebrate the Rooster’s title. This party, however, is organized by businessmen and does not have the club’s seal or participation. The Belo Horizonte City Hall did not authorize the event to take place, but, through an injunction, the party will take place.
