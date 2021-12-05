Atlético-MG seeks triumph against Red Bull to beat Cruzeiro’s mark

Regardless of the result against Red Bull Bragantino, the Atlético-MG fan who will fill Mineirão this Sunday is already certain: it’s a cup day for Galo. Brazilian champion of 2021, the club from Minas Gerais will hold the last party in celebration of the title with the Olympic lap at Gigante da Pampulha.

Just four days of celebration for those who went 50 years without winning the Brasileirão seems like a short time, but Atlético cannot extend the celebrations, as next Sunday the club plays the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, against Athletico-PR, also in Mineirão. Therefore, the day will be the last with a party for winning the Brazilian Nationals.

The confrontation with Bragantino will be the farewell of the starting players in the competition that has become unforgettable for all Atleticans. It is already defined that in the final round of Serie A, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, no holder will travel. The next week will be of preparation for the decision of another national tournament.

Therefore, the schedule of athletic players will be special this Sunday. After the game with Bragantino, the award ceremony and the Olympic lap at the stadium, the athletes, club employees, coaching staff and managers will have an exclusive party. A closed event, without the presence of fans or press.

However, it does not mean that Atlético will not seek victory against Bragantino. The title is already confirmed, but Galo can reach some important marks. In the event of a triumph, the team from Minas Gerais will become the Brazilian champion with the second best performance in the running points, surpassing Cruzeiro in 2003 and only behind Flamengo in 2019.

In addition, there are 15 consecutive triumphs as home team. The record in the history of the competition already belongs to Atlético, but tied with Palmeiras of the last decade and with Internacional of the 1970s. Therefore, another victory at Mineirão will leave Galo alone as the team that won the most consecutive matches at home.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG x RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Reason: 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: December 5, 2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Natan, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Praxedes and Artur; Cuello, Helinho and Ytalo. Technician: Maurice Barbieri.