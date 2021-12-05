Atlético-MG vs Bragantino: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship Series A table

It’s a day of celebration for Atlético. After waiting 50 years, the club sealed the conquest of the Brasileirão last Thursday, by beating Bahia 3-2, in Salvador. Now, the team will find the supporter with the cup guaranteed. The Mineirão will be full again for the delivery of the trophy.

Bragantino hasn’t won for four games (three for the Brazilian and one for the South American final) and is trying to end that fast this Sunday to try to seal the classification against the Libertadores. Massa Bruta is in sixth place, with 53 points. In the last game, the team was defeated by Juventude by 1-0, away from home.

Broadcast: Globo (to MG), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes, Fábio Júnior and Janette Mara Arcanjo; and Premiere, with narration by Luiz Carlos Júnior and comments by Bob Faria and Lédio Carmona.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

With the cup guaranteed, Atlético must have the starting lineup on the field for the reunion with the fan. In a week, the club starts the dispute for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Therefore, the duel will be important to not let the team lose rhythm in the game. Midfielders Allan and Jair and forward Diego Costa, who served suspension in the last round, should return to the team.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa and Keno.

4 out of 6 Probable Athletic for this Sunday’s game — Photo: ge Athletic likely for this Sunday’s game — Photo: ge

Who is out: Réver (in the medical department) and Eduardo Sasha (suspended)

Hanging: Cuca, Guga, Hulk, Junior Alonso, Keno, Mariano and Nathan

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Massa Bruta will have at least one change compared to the team that started the match against Juventude, last Tuesday, 30th. Defender Léo Ortiz received his third yellow card and is suspended. Nathan is the likely replacement. For the rest, the tendency is for the holders of the last game to be kept.

Probable Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Emi Martínez, Jadsom and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

5 of 6 Probable Bragantino against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Probable Bragantino against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Who is out: Léo Ortiz (suspended), Léo Realpe (ligament injury), Eric Ramires (posterior thigh injury), Lucas Evangelista (thigh adductor injury) and Raul (recovering from knee surgery).

Hanging: Cuello, Eric Ramires, Jan Hurtado, Pedrinho, Praxedes, Ytalo, Weverton, Weverson and Maurício Barbieri (technician).

