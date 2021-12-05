author of the relegation goal is Corinthians fan

Corinthians and Grêmio face each other again in a game that could define a relegation to Serie B. An irony as great as the story of the author of the goal that relegated Timão in 2007. Jonas, responsible for opening the score on that December 2nd, 2007, is Corinthians. The same Jonas who, in 2021, does not hide his fan side on the eve of the game in the 37th round of the Brasileirão: “I’ll cheer for Grêmio”, guarantees.

It’s confusing, but it’s real. Jonas is from the interior of São Paulo and, recently, revealed to be a Corinthians fan. But he went through Grêmio and prefers not to see another club he likes going to Serie B. Sunday (5) has already started for him.

“People always talk to me about this game. I’m from Corinthians, but they joke because I scored the goal,” Jonas tells UOL Sport.

“In recent days, Corinthians fans in WhatsApp groups have been calling me names. They keep saying: ‘Well done for that 2007! The world goes round.’ I’m a Corinthians fan and they make fun of me”, he adds.

Grêmio and Corinthians drew 1-1 in the last round of the 2007 Brasileirão. Jonas opened the scoring in the first few minutes and watched the visiting team tie with Clodoaldo. The Gremista striker’s family was at the stadium, mobilized awaiting a miracle to free Alvinegro from Serie B.

“During the week, everything was different, you know? Corinthians played with Vasco at home and Corinthians lost. Then they went to the last round needing to beat Grêmio at the Olímpico Stadium. We were fighting with remote chances for a place in the Libertadores. It was almost impossible, right? But Grêmio fans were very mobilized for the game. Particularly, I wanted to play a good game. I was thinking about the next season. I arrived in 2007, I had ups and downs, and in the penultimate game I played against América-RN there in Natal and I did well. I wanted to finish the year well to be in the cast of 2008. I thought: ‘Wow, I have to do well because I just arrived’. I knew the repercussions, Corinthians is Corinthians, man. I remember very well that my brothers, my cousins, went to see the game. They took a plane, stayed here at home three days before. Everyone knew that the game was going to stop on Sunday. I thought a lot about my continuity at Grêmio, I had just arrived “, explains.

The climate in Porto Alegre was humid. Warm. And farewell: Mano Menezes had already defined his departure from Grêmio and the destination, which would only be revealed later, was precisely Corinthians. For Jonas, facing the club from the heart was a new test of professionalism.

“I’m a Corinthians fan, man. Until I was 18, 19 years old, I was a fanatic. I was really fanatical. Having a flag, a Gaviões belt, but after you become a football player, it’s different. It’s not that you stop cheering, but it changes I started at Guarani, then I went to Santos. At Guarani, I didn’t play against Corinthians. I played against when I was at Santos. But that way, it was my profession, I left home and left my family for it. So, against Corinthians , it was my job. My livelihood, of my family. Now, when Corinthians played against other clubs [eu torcia]. But it’s still not the same. Now, I’m a Corinthians fan again, so to speak. Now, people play with me a lot. Send a message on WhatsApp, I make waves and they make waves. Neighbors honk when Corinthians loses. I honk when Corinthians wins. I went back to cheering (laughs)”, he says.

The problem is that in the middle of the “relapse” by Corinthians, there is Grêmio. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 39 points and has a 93% chance of being relegated, according to UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). A defeat for the team of Sylvinho and Roger Guedes can mathematically confirm the fall.

“Life is crazy, right? Now it’s reversed!”, jokes Jonas. “But Corinthians is already in the Libertadores, so I’m going to root for Grêmio. I don’t want Grêmio to fall, ok? It’s very calm here, I have enormous affection and respect for the club. All Corinthians are thinking differently than me, but I lived both sides”, justifies the former striker.

Chat with Vampeta in the field

The memories of that Grêmio and Corinthians are very vivid in Jonas’s memory. The context of the game, details of the dispute with Goiás to escape the end of the table. And even how the match was.

“The game itself was technically difficult, it wasn’t the best. Corinthians had all that apprehension and such. We had little, almost no goals. We had little ambition in that game. I confess that at first it was hot, but then the game was very calm”, comments Jonas.

With the clock ticking, Corinthians apprehension increased in Porto Alegre. And thereafter, even on the field, the subject came up.

“At one point I spoke to Vampeta in the middle of the game. He looked and said: ‘I’m not believing it, man’. I said: ‘Wow, what a situation’ and he, not believing it, said: ‘I don’t think it’s possible us’. All this in one of those times when the game stops for something, you know? He even said: ‘take it slow there, go on’, as is even common in the game, you know? But it was quick, short chat, and we continued playing normal”, details.

Jonas plans to watch the game alongside his family, who also have Corinthians as their heart’s club. But still, risk even guess.

“I’m going to say that Grêmio will be there, man. It’s going to be 2-1”, he ventures. “The guys are going to kill me, but I don’t want Grêmio to fall. I’m very grateful for Grêmio, you know? , ends.

Since 2011, when Jonas left Porto Alegre for Spain, Grêmio fans have not been so keen for him to get it right.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS X GRÊMIO

Date and time: 12/05/2021 (Sunday), at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

TV broadcast: SportTV and Premiere

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Helpers: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Du Queiroz (João Pedro), Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Willian (Gabriel Pereira), Róger Guedes and Jô

Technician: Sylvinho

GUILD: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Vanderson), Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Diogo Barbosa); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz; Jhonata Robert, Ferreira and Diego Souza

Technician: Vagner Mancini