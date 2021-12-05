Average worker income is the lowest since the end of 2012, points out IBGE

In short, this was the 4th consecutive drop in comparison with the previous quarter, which brings the value close to the lowest level in the historical series, started in 2012. The movement of retractions started in the 4th quarter of 2020, with a loss of 4% , followed by reductions of 0.8% in the 1st quarter and 2.8% in the 2nd quarter.

With the new reduction, the average income comes close to the lowest level in the historical series, which considers only the standard calendar quarters, of R$2,438, recorded in the 1st quarter of 2012. In comparison with the 3rd quarter of 2020, the reduction in worker income decreased by 11.10%. At that time, the average income was R$2,766. In other words, there was a decrease of R$204, to R$2,459.

Taxam consider the new series of the Pnad Contínua, re-weighted by sex and age, to reduce coverage biases brought about by the collection of the survey by telephone. The decrease in income also reflects the resumption of the labor market, marked by more precarious occupations, and therefore, with lower incomes.

Furthermore, regarding the reduction in unemployment and the increase in employed workers, the mass of income remains stable. The income of Brazilians is also pressured by high inflation, which went from 10% accumulated in 12 months.

According to the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy, “There is a growth in occupations with lower incomes. And there is also a loss of purchasing power due to the advance of inflation”.