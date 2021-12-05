Baby elephant shot rescued from hunter trap in Thailand; see pictures

CHONBURI, TAIL NDIA — A three-month-old baby elephant was rescued last Sunday in eastern Thailand and taken to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi Province, where he is undergoing medical treatment. The puppy was presented to the press this Friday.

The small female was located by a rescue team. The animal had been the target of a trap by hunters and was wounded by firearms.





The elephant was found with its right foot caught in the trap. The pup also had gunshot wounds to the shoulder. The animal was named “Fahsai”, which means clear sky in the Thai language.

“We were able to extract a large fragment of a bullet, followed by two smaller pieces,” said veterinarian Padet Siridumrong, in an interview with Reuters.

The health team awaits the complete healing of Fahsai’s wounds before she undergoes surgery. The procedure will be to extract the remaining bullet fragments.

Fahsai has been receiving milk from other elephant mothers at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. Veterinarians expect her to be adopted by another adult female.