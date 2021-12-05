Bahia x Fluminense: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Fluminense will face Bahia this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, with an eye on the G6. Tricolor needs to win and root for a stumbling block from Bragantino against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, to depend only on him in the last round, against Chapecoense, in Maracanã, to go to the group stage of the Libertadores direct. On the other hand, Bahians are in despair and need the result to escape the Z4.

For the match, coach Marcão will have some absences. David Braz, who won the third yellow card against Galo, is on automatic suspension and is not available. Nino, injured, is also out. With that, the defense duo must be formed by Manoel and Luccas Claro.

Also following as an absence due to injury is Martinelli. Calegari, with virus, and Marlon, who felt pain in his thigh, are absent. Thus, Danilo Barcelos should inherit the vacancy on the left-back and the midfield that played against Atlético-MG tends to be maintained, with Wellington, André and Yago.

At Bahia, coach Guto Ferreira cannot count on midfielders Lucas Mugni, ex-Fla, and Daniel, ex-Flu and Xerém’s brood. The duo took the third yellow card in the last round and is suspended. For Mugni’s place, there is the possibility that Juninho Capixaba will be used. Another option is the Raniele steering wheel.

Check out all the match information:

BAHIA X FLUMINENSE

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador (BA)

Date/time: 12/05/2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP), assisted by Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro (SP) and Neuza Ines Back (SP)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

* O NETFLU does audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook or Twitch

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Juninho Capixaba (Raniele) and Rodriguinho; Rossi, Raí and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Daniel and Lucas Mugni (suspended); Jonah (injury); Isnaldo, Matheus Teixeira and Marcelo Cirino (transition).

Hanging: Conti, Danilo Fernandes, Guto Ferreira, Lucas Araújo, Ramírez, Rodallega and Rodriguinho.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Danilo Barcelos; André, Wellington and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: David David Braz (suspended), Calegari (virus), Marlon (thigh), Gabriel Teixeira (thigh), John Kennedy (thigh), Nino (thigh), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery).

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Manoel, Marlon, Wellington, Yago, Matheus Martins and Marcão (coach).

