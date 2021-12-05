Bahia x Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Bahia and Fluminense face off at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge tracks all the details in real time.

Bahia returns to the field after being defeated by Atlético-MG, in a late game played during the week, and having a complicated situation in Serie A. keep alive in the fight to stay in the First Division.

Fluminense is also coming off a defeat, curiously also to Atlético-MG, in the last round, but it continues depending on its own strength to seek Libertadores in 2022. A victory already guarantees Tricolor Carioca in Pre-Libertadores, but to try for a direct spot. the team will need to win their last two games and hope for a combination of results.

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts the game live with narration by Luís Roberto and comments by PC Oliveira, Júnior and Roger Flores. Premiere also airs the match for all of Brazil with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by PC Vasconcellos and Petkovic.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Bahia X Fluminense, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Coach Guto Ferreira has two absences for this afternoon’s match. Midfielders Lucas Mugni and Daniel will serve an automatic suspension, having taken the third yellow card in the last round. Daniel was coming out of the bank; for Mugni’s place, there is the possibility that Juninho Capixaba will be used. Another option is the Raniele steering wheel.

Probable team: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Juninho Capixaba [Raniele] and Rodriguinho; Rossi, Raí and Gilberto.

Hanging: Conti, Danilo Fernandes, Guto Ferreira, Lucas Araújo, Ramírez, Rodallega and Rodriguinho.

Conti, Danilo Fernandes, Guto Ferreira, Lucas Araújo, Ramírez, Rodallega and Rodriguinho. Who is out: Daniel and Lucas Mugni (suspended); Jonah (injury); Isnaldo, Matheus Teixeira and Marcelo Cirino (transition).

Probable Bahia for match against Fluminense

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

Marcão will have more problems scaling the team: the coach will not have three starters for the match: in addition to Nino, who is recovering from an injury, Marlon also felt a muscle problem, and David Braz will be suspended for the third yellow card. The tendency is for Danilo Barcelos to enter on the left flank, Luccas Claro and Manoel to form the central defense, and Wellington to be kept in the midfield trio.

Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Danilo Barcelos; André, Wellington and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Manoel, Marlon, Wellington, Yago, Matheus Martins, Marcão (coach) and Marcos Seixas (physical trainer).

Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Manoel, Marlon, Wellington, Yago, Matheus Martins, Marcão (coach) and Marcos Seixas (physical trainer). Who is out: David Braz (suspended), Calegari (virus), Marlon (thigh), Gabriel Teixeira (thigh), John Kennedy (thigh), Nino (thigh), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery).

Probable Fluminense for match against Bahia

Luiz Flávio de Oliveira will referee the game at Fonte Nova