Barcelona has a low performance and suffers first defeat under Xavi’s command – 12/04/2021

Betis beat Barcelona this Saturday (4), by the score 1-0, at Camp Nou. This was the first defeat for coach Xavi, who took over the Catalan team recently. The goal of the game was scored by Juanmi, 33 minutes into the second half, after a good counterattack.

The team of coach Manuel Pellegrini, with the result, is now the 3rd place in the Spanish Championship, with 30 points. Barcelona, ​​at 23 and in 7th, is out of the classification zone for European competitions.

Coutinho starts off inspired, but the game is lukewarm

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho started the match excited. As early as 4′, he applied a sheet and moments later gave him a pen. On 6′, he risked the first shot on goal, outside, and on 10′ he received a good cross from Alba and sent it to the goal, forcing Rui Silva to make a good save.

The first half of the game was not very bright, with few chances for both sides.

Betis opens the scoreboard, but there is an offside

Right at the beginning of the second half, at 6′, Betis had its best chance. Juanmi entered the penalty area alone and deflected the ball into the net after a cross, but had an offside signaled by referees.

Barcelona had a good opportunity in the 15th minute, with Dembelé. The Frenchman dominated the ball on the left side, cut to the middle and hit placed, but the ball passed the crossbar.

Dembele tries to solve

On 29′, Lenglet climbed higher than everyone else in a corner kick and sent it into the hands of the goalkeeper. In the next two moves, Dembelé tried to solve.

At 30 and 31, the Frenchman dribbled in the corners of the penalty area and, likewise, kicked towards the goal defended by Rui Silva. The ball passed close to the crossbar both times.

Betis open the scoreboard in play

Betis was quiet, eyeing the counterattack, and that’s how the team rose in the 33rd minute of the second half. Canales came in from the right, cut two markers and rolled the ball back. Tello gave the extra pass to Juanmi, alone, who played with ease on the way out of Ter Stegen.

DATASHEET

Barcelona 0 x 1 Betis

Date: 12/04/2021

Local: Camp Nou

Hour: 12:15 (Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Canales (BET), Nico González (BAR), Guido Rodríguez (BET)

Goal: Juanmi (BET), 33′ into the second half (0-1);

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Dest, Araújo, Lenglet (Luuk de Jong), Alba, Gavi (Riqui Puig), Busquets, González (Frankie de Jong), Ezzalzouli (Piqué), Coutinho (Dembelé) and Depay. Technician: Xavi.

Betis: Silva, Bellerín, Bartra, Victor Ruíz, Moreno, Rodríguez, Guardado, Ruibal (Tello), Canales, Juanmi (Borja Iglesias) and Willian José (William Carvalho). Technician: Manuel Pellegrini.