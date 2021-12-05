Bayern defeats Dortmund with two from Lewandowski and extends lead in Alemão – 04/12/2021

The duel between the leader and the runner-up in the 14th round of the German Championship ended with an advantage over the defending champion. Facing the Yellow Wall, Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2, with two goals from Lewandowski. The result extended the Bavarian lead in the championship. Now there are 34 points against 30 for the Aurinegro.

Dortmund opened the scoring at the start of the first half with Brandt, but saw Bayern turn the score around with the help of two flaws in their defense. The Bavarian goals were scored by Muller and Lewandowski. At the start of the complementary stage, Haaland scored Borussia’s second and tied the game. At 31, Lewa scored again, this time with a penalty.

By midweek, the two teams have commitments for the final round of the Champions League group stage. Already classified, Bayern host the desperate Barcelona on Wednesday (8). The day before, Borussia will fulfill the table against Besiktas.