Bayern defeats Dortmund with two from Lewandowski and extends lead in Alemão – 04/12/2021

The duel between the leader and the runner-up in the 14th round of the German Championship ended with an advantage over the defending champion. Facing the Yellow Wall, Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2, with two goals from Lewandowski. The result extended the Bavarian lead in the championship. Now there are 34 points against 30 for the Aurinegro.
Dortmund opened the scoring at the start of the first half with Brandt, but saw Bayern turn the score around with the help of two flaws in their defense. The Bavarian goals were scored by Muller and Lewandowski. At the start of the complementary stage, Haaland scored Borussia’s second and tied the game. At 31, Lewa scored again, this time with a penalty.
By midweek, the two teams have commitments for the final round of the Champions League group stage. Already classified, Bayern host the desperate Barcelona on Wednesday (8). The day before, Borussia will fulfill the table against Besiktas.
Bellingham: the waiter of the night
The young English midfielder of Borussia was responsible for the two assists for the Aurinegro goals in the derby. In addition to the two passes, the 18-year-old ace also avoided the danger of a play by Lewandowski and Muller, both almost twice his age.
Hummels: a lot of mess
It wasn’t a great night for Dortmund’s defence, but Hummels ended up leaving as representative of those flaws. In Bayern’s first goal, he is responsible for the error in the ball that resulted in the Bavarian counterattack. Then, in the second half, the ball touches his arm in the shot that generated the penalty for Bayern’s third goal. A few minutes later, he almost scored an own goal.
Lewandowski x Haaland
Advantage for Lewandowski in the scorers’ duel. With two goals in the derby, the Polish runner-up in the Golden Ball rose to 16 goals in this edition of the Bundesliga, against 11 for Haaland.
The Norwegian didn’t have the chance to also leave with two goals in the game, but managed to maintain the impressive average of one goal per game in the Bundesliga: 51 goals in 51 games.
game timeline
With just four minutes into the game, Brandt took advantage of the Bavarian team’s focus on Haaland to finish with strength and open the scoring at Signal Iduna Park. At 8, Hummels failed to attempt a kick that landed on top of Muller, giving Bayern a counterattack. It was up to Lewandoswki to kick and tie the game.
Bayern’s comeback came in the first half, in the 43rd minute, thanks to yet another mess from the Aurinegra defense. This time, the privileged one for the failure was Coman, who scored with a strong kick in front of the defeated goalkeeper.
The second half started at the same pace as the first, with Borussia Dortmund scoring shortly after the opening whistle. This time the equalizing goal was by Haaland. On minute 31, Lewandowski scored again for Bayern, now with a penalty.
10 plus is an ugly mistake
The generous German referee decided that the game would last until the 55th minute of play. At 53, Bayern had an impressive chance to kill the game, when Borussia even went with the goalkeeper to try to equalize in the corner, but the ball was left for the counterattack of the Bavarians. However, Tolisso was quick to finish in front of the empty goal and sent the ball well away from the net.
DATASHEET
Borussia Dortmund 2 x 3 Bayern Munich
Competition: German Championship 21/22 (14th round)
Date: December 4, 2021, Saturday
Hour: 2:30 pm, Brasília
Local: Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund (ALE)
Goals: Brandt (Dortmund) at 4′ of the 1st T; Lewandowski (Bayern) at 8′ of the 1st T and 31′ of the 2nd T; Coman (Bayern) at 43′ of the 1st T; Haaland (Dortmund) in 2′ of the 2nd T;
Yellow cards: Emre Cam and Bellingham (Dortmund); Lewandowski and Upamecano (Bayern)
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro (Schulz); Emre Cam, Bellingham, Dahoud and Brandt (Wolf); Haaland (Tigges) and Reus. Technician: Marco Rose
Bayern Munchen: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas Hernández (Sule) and Davies; Goretzka, Tolisso, Coman (Niansou), Muller and Sané; Lewandowski. Technician: Julian Nagelsmann