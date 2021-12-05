Best Spanish film of 2021 surprises from start to finish and is on Netflix

Netflix’s new release has positively impressed the streaming platform’s audience. The Spanish feature film “As Leis da Fronteira” reached the platform’s catalog this week and is directed by Daniel Monzón and screenwriter Jorge Guerricaechevarría. The film tells the story of Nacho, a boy who cannot fit in and find peace.

Nacho is being bullied by a group of boys very often, and at the same time he is trying to understand and break free. The complicated feeling of the character is very well expressed by the actor (Marcos Ruiz), who does an excellent performance and conveys a lot of truth. It is even possible to feel the character’s pain in the first moments of the film.

Everything changes, however, when Nacho makes friends at the gaming house with two complete strangers, Tere (Begoña Vargas) and Zarco (Chechu Salgado). Looking like they’re going to make trouble, Nacho approaches the two in order to understand what’s going on and ends up being part of the “team”.

The robberies start small and get bigger and bigger. This is a film that contains a lot of nostalgia and memories that are not so good, mainly because of the suffering faced by the character of Nacho throughout most of the film.

He demonstrates a crush on Tere, who is committed to Zarco, the romance however seems to be the special spice that the film lacked. On the other hand, who stands out is also Monzón, with the same complaint of not being able to fit into any genre.

The film goes through several cinematic genres, drama, action and romance. There are chase scenes, flirting between Nacho and Tere, and all that is very well directed and well balanced. It is important to highlight that the feature film was inspired by the book by Javier Cercas, from the recent Terra Alta.

In the end, Nacho makes us reflect on what we live and don’t live, through friendships, whether they are right or wrong, and through the romances that see and remain in our hearts.