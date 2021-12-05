Bianca Andrade opens the stunning ‘Boca Rosa Company’ office in São Paulo

Full of personalized environments with her trademark, Bianca Andrade opens the doors of her new office in Jardim Paulista

This Friday, 3, Bianca Andrade (27) took another big step in her career as an entrepreneur by opening the office of Boca Rosa Company.

Located in the district of Jardim Paulista, in the south of São Paulo, the place has 10 rooms in its 181 square meters of extension.

Each room was specially set up to reference the great moments of the influencer’s career, all decorated with colored LED lights and, of course, the brunette’s classic pink tones.

The office’s first objective is to be a space for marketing development, which does not end only with the mother’s own beauty brand. Cris (4 months), as well as other companies that may be interested in the girl boss methods in the future.

In this way, the wife of Fred (32) should also offer partnerships and consultancy to deal with innovations, marketing strategies, story telling and visual identity, which the also ex-BBB has already shown that it dominates like no one else.

Check out the new office of Boca Rosa Company, by Bianca Andrade:

Photos: Gabriel Bertoncel and Allan Nascimento





