Biden and Putin to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine tensions – News

The White House confirmed this Saturday (4) that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will have a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, next Tuesday (7), to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

An official statement from the two governments said that the focus of the videoconference will be the Ukrainian crisis, in addition to a “range of other issues”. Tensions between the US and Russia have grown due to the increase in Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, which is seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

In November, Washington alerted the European Union to an alleged Russian-coordinated attempted invasion of Ukraine. The bloc faces tensions with Moscow over the migration crisis and energy problems.

Russia, for its part, insists that the US ensure that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO’s military alliance.

According to a White House source, Biden will use the meeting with Putin to express the US government’s concerns about Russian military activity on the Ukrainian border and US support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, the Democrat had already said he would not accept “anyone’s red line.” “We have known Russia’s actions for a long time and my prediction is that we will have a long discussion,” Biden said.

According to a Washington Post report, citing an anonymous source, Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces twice that seen last spring during rapid Russian exercises near the Ukrainian borders.

The expectation is that “100 tactical groups, with an estimated number of up to 175,000 soldiers, will be mobilized, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment”.

However, the US government estimates that Moscow currently has 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, compared to about 94,000 reported by Kiev.