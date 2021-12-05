Bioshock 4 will be related to previous games [RUMOR]

History must take place in the same decade as the first two titles

On Monday (29) we published here the possible name and setting of Bioshock 4. Now new information coming from writer and developer Colin Moriarty change a bit what we thought of the game based on the previous rumor. Moriarty released the rumors in a closed video for his Patreon subscribers.

According to Colin Moriarty, Bioshock 4 will be set in the 1960s in a fictional town located in the Antarctica. The rumor also says that the new game will be related to previous games in the franchise. The first two titles also take place in the 1960s, Bioshock Infinite takes place in the 1910s, so the question remains whether the relationship will go back in time to the last title released, or will it have more to do with the first two Bioshock.

There is a divergence in information regarding development. While the previous rumor said that the game is being developed by Irrational Games, developer of the other Bioshock and that it is now called Ghost Story Games, after being closed and undergoing restructuring. Now Moriarty says Bioshock 4 is in the hands of Cloud Chamber, the 2K Games studio founded in 2019 to produce the new Bioshock. This second piece of information makes more sense, as the page itself says the studio is working on a new franchise title.

While the other rumor was calling the game Bioshock Isolation, Moriarty says the title is code-named “parkside“. “Internally, the game is very secret and is totally ‘locked’. Apparently what it seems is that they understand very well that the game will be compared to what Ken Levine (creator of Bioshock) does. And by the way (Take-Two) is also publishing Levine’s next game,” says Colin Moriarty.



The designer of the first title, who was also creative director of Bioshock Infinite at 2K Australia, Jonathan Pelling, is the design director of the next game. The creative director is now Hoagy de la Plante, who works at Bioshock getting involved in level design, environment design and programming. Besides them, Scott Sinclair, art director of the other titles, is also part of the team working on the new game.

Some openings in the Cloud Chamber reveal a little more about the game. One job for head of environment development says it will be a new and “fantastic world. One job for audio designer describes the game as “AAA FPS focused on narrative full of personality.” And a final job says the game will be open world. Colin Moriarty’s information says that Bioshock 4 due out next year. It could be that something is shown during the The Game Awards next week.

Via: VGC