Bioware and EA celebrate Dragon Age Day • Eurogamer.pt

EA and Bioware are celebrating the fourth annual day of Dragon Age.

BioWare and EA decided to join a party created in 2018 by a group of fans and in addition to enjoying all the creations presented by the community, decided to prepare something to thank everyone.

In addition to the group of Dragon Age series fans who started the day by presenting events, including artist fan charity rewards, an all-day livestream on Twitch, video spotlights and more, the team made sure to let fans know that they are. they’re still hard at work to build the next single-player focused experience in the Dragon Age franchise.

Through social media, Bioware responded by commenting that “this day belongs to you and our fantastic community. In that spirit we want to celebrate with you as fellow fans, while highlighting your unique and imaginative contributions to a world we all love.”

“All day long we’ll showcase your amazing original creations on social media, launching the new Dragon Age merch in Dark Horse Direct, Gaming Heads, and BioWare Gear Store as well as offering loads of gift cards.”

For the most dedicated, Bioware leaves an even more special message in which it says that “we are continually amazed by the passionate, diverse, inspiring and creative community that has come together to join us in the land of Thedas.”

“We are honored by the way the Dragon Age world has expanded and celebrated. From captivating fan fiction, beautiful character art, and cutting-edge cosplay to themed weddings, birthdays, tattoos and even baby names, the world of Thedas has extended beyond the games and is now its own breathing space embodied for all of you.”

“We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support and love for the franchise. It’s what inspires us every day to continue to build new worlds, characters and stories for you to explore.”

Bioware is keen to mention that it is developing a new singleplayer game and is looking forward to talking about it again.