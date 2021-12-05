Botafogo investing only in the second half is an obstacle to Enderson’s stay: ‘Assembling a team only for the Brazilian I think it’s boring’

Next to renew with the Botafogo, Enderson Moreira revealed on the program “Bola da Vez”, on “ESPN Brasil”, what he still needs to do. The coach said that the main obstacle is planning for the next season. The directors of Alvinegro have given interviews saying that the investment will be greater in the second half of the year, which is when the funds for Series A.

– I hope to stay. The contract has a very clear clause, if you have access, financial issues have already been decided. We are deciding on alignment of ideas. Maybe the resource is only for the second semester, but we also have the first semester. If you keep waiting, it probably won’t be Enderson in the Brazilian Championship, because there is also pressure, we are hostages of results. The fans want a team that lives up to what they achieved in the season – he explained.

– We need important moves to look for athletes, just for the Brazilian, there’s no time, you need to adapt. We have to fine-tune it before the Brazilian, but set up a team just for the Brazilian, I think it’s flawed. Features only arrive in June, but we have to see what to do in advance, make it work first. Maybe that’s the big hurdle. I don’t want to be with a team that we know can’t be put together right now. We have a base, but we don’t know if it can be maintained. It’s a challenge. And we need to bring athletes to qualify. I really respect the speech of the Jorge (Braga, CEO), is the rational area, but in the technical area we know that football needs to be strong in order to have good representation within the four lines, for the fans to be associated, the stadium is fuller… Our challenge is to find the common denominator. Of course, I understand that you can’t make big investments, but we need to build a strong team now, because the demand will be much higher – he added.