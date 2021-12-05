Braz doesn’t rule out Jesus and says he doesn’t negotiate with any coach

After the election at Flamengo, attention turns to the choice of a new coach. Re-elected president, Rodolfo Landim stressed that the club has a margin of time to play this succession, words endorsed by Marcos Braz, who remains in the vice-presidency of football.

Braz guaranteed that the club does not yet formally negotiate with any coach, but also stated that he has already had a conversation with Jorge Jesus. The official said that the relationship with the Portuguese is the best and there is no need for intermediaries.

The Benfica coach is under pressure in Lisbon and the return is considered complicated. The dream, however, exists.

“We don’t have anyone mapping the technician. There are some names that we like more, others less. We are having an opportunity to adjust. Jorge does not need an intermediary because of the relationship I have with him. I spoke with Jorge, I spoke with others,” said Braz, who added:

“He rules out coming if it’s not a consensus situation. He has a contract until May. Waiting until the middle of the year, it’s not possible. Jorge has a contract, two important commitments (Champions League and Portugal Cup). He worked, the fans have a great connection. Let’s give it time.”

Tomorrow (6), Fla returns to the field to face Santos, 20h, at Maracanã, in their penultimate game for the Brazilian Championship.