Braz recognizes Jorge Jesus as an option, but stops euphoria in the search for Flamengo’s new coach | Flamengo

Soon after the confirmation of the reelection of Rodolfo Landim as president of Flamengo, in a election that took place this Saturday, Marcos Braz answered questions from journalists and spoke about the club’s search for a coach. He acknowledged that Jorge Jesus, currently at Benfica, is an option, but stated that the board “will only move” after the end of Brasileirão.

– Jorge has a contract in force, he has two very important commitments in the next 20 days. It’s reckless for me to come and talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at that moment. He’s a coach who worked at Flamengo, he’s a coach for the fans and he has a lot of connection, even because he won a lot here. Let’s give time to time. Not inertia, but calm. We will have a coach with a technical committee so that, in 2022, we can resume the titles – he said, who has already been guaranteed by Landim in the position of Football VP for the next three years.

– (Jorge Jesus) it’s not a plan, it’s an option. What I’m saying is that we’re not going to move until the Brazilian Championship ends. We have two games, against Santos and Atlético-GO. I will be there, like every game. After that, we keep moving in the market. But there is no one mapping, no agent mapping anything in the market. Who is watching and mapping who can actually coach Flamengo is the football department of Flamengo – he added.

1 of 2 Marcos Braz at Flamengo’s election — Photo: André Durão / ge Marcos Braz at Flamengo’s election — Photo: André Durão / ge

With the departure of Renato Gaúcho defined after the defeat in the Libertadores final to Palmeiras, Flamengo will end the season under the command of Mauricinho, as has happened in the last two matches: victory over Bahia and draw with Sport.

– Flamengo still has two commitments at the Brazilian Nationals. Most likely, only after these two games will we start… start, no. Of course, we have contact in the market, we know a lot of people. We see who is better able, who could come here at this time. But calmly, calmly. If there is a moment when we have a little more tranquility, it is now, we will use this time – he explained.

The Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, 56-year-old coach who currently runs Braga, from Portugal, was speculated on Flamengo. Marcos Braz said he talked to the coach, but on another occasion.

– I already made contact with Carvalhal almost a year ago, not now. Like other technicians, but I’m telling you that I’ve actually had contact with him (Carvalhal). But Carvalhal has a contract. This window is a little different, everyone is still under contract, it’s not the end of the season.