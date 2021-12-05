Brazil Aid at Caixa Tem? See how to withdraw

Brazil Aid has been paid to families since November 17th. With the change in the program, many beneficiaries are confused about the means of receiving them and are trying to find out where the Auxílio Brasil will be paid, and how to withdraw the amounts through Caixa Tem.

Brazil Aid at Caixa Tem?

The federal government began releasing in November, the payment of Auxílio Brasil, to 14.5 million families that, in the month of October, were considered eligible to receive Bolsa Família. The audience was automatically migrated to the new program. Therefore, it is not necessary to re-register to earn Brazil Aid in 2021.

In addition, beneficiaries will be able to use the cards and password already used to withdraw from the Bolsa Família, to earn the Auxílio Brasil. Soon, the government will issue the cards for the new program, and send them to beneficiaries. Therefore, for a large part of the public, Auxílio Brasil will be part of Caixa Tem’s digital social savings account. How to withdraw Brazil Aid at Caixa Tem? Withdrawal from Auxílio Brasil can be carried out in various ways, whether via the Caixa Tem app, self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents or bank branches. Since November 23, the bank’s branches have returned to normal hours. To withdraw the Auxílio Brasil at Caixa Tem, the beneficiary must open the option “withdrawal without a card” in the app. Then click on “generate withdrawal code”. The code is valid for one hour and needs to be generated again if the beneficiary does not make the withdrawal within this period. After that, follow the step by step: Go to an ATM, lottery attendant or Caixa Aqui correspondent; Then open the Caixa Tem app, and tap the “Generate Code” option; After that, the withdrawal authorization code will be generated, and you need to type it into the ATM when performing the operation; Soon after, on the ATM display, you will have the option “Emergency Assistance Withdrawal”. Then, it is necessary to fill in the CPF number of the beneficiary. Type and click on the “Continue” option; Finally, the ATM will ask for the 6-number code generated in the app. Type and press Continue. The deadline for withdrawing the amounts from Auxílio Brasil will be 120 days after depositing the amounts in Caixa Tem. However, if it is not withdrawn within this period, the benefit returns to the program.

