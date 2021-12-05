Brazil has a moving average of 196 daily deaths per Covid | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (4) 152 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 615,606 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 196 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -two% and points out the trend of stability for the ninth day in a row.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 out of 5 Moving average of daily deaths in Brazil — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving average of daily deaths in Brazil — Photo: Arte/g1

Sunday (28): 227

Monday (29): 227

Tuesday (30): 231

Wednesday (1): 229

Thursday (2): 218

Friday (3): 208

Saturday (4): 196

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

six states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: Roraima, Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Goiás, Rio Grande do Norte. The Federal District stopped releasing updates on its numbers during the weekends.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,135,976 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,148 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,665 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +2% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, again indicating stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 615,606

615,606 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 152

152 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 196 (variation in 14 days: -2%)

196 (variation in 14 days: -2%) Total confirmed cases: 22,135,976

22,135,976 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8,148

8,148 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8,665 (variation in 14 days: +2%)

On the rise (6 states): CE, MG, GO, AP, MA, RR

CE, MG, GO, AP, MA, RR In stability (10 states): SP, PA, RO, RS, ES, AC, AM, AL, BA, RJ

SP, PA, RO, RS, ES, AC, AM, AL, BA, RJ Falling (10 states): TO, RN, PI, PE, PR, MS, MT, PB, SE, SC

TO, RN, PI, PE, PR, MS, MT, PB, SE, SC Did not disclose (1 state): DF

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (4) show that 136,640,850 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and, thus, are fully immunized. This number represents 64.06% of the population.

159,638,745 people, representing 74.84% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

The booster dose was applied to 17,762,278 people (8.33% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 314,041,873 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 States with a rising moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 States with a rising moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

3 out of 5 states with moving average stability deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 States with stable moving average deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

4 out of 5 states with falling average deaths. — Photo: Art/g1 States with falling moving average deaths. — Photo: Art/g1

ES: +2%

MG: +63%

RJ: +9%

SP: -14%

DF: Did not disclose

GO: +49%

MS: -42%

MT: -65%

AC: 0%

AM: -11%

AP: +100%

PA: +8%

RO: +6%

RR: +50%

TO: -40%

AL: -14%

BA: +5%

EC: +26%

MA: +211%

PB: -22%

PE: -25%

PI: -21%

RN: -45%

SE: -20%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month