Brazil registers 152 deaths by Covid in 24 h and more than 8,000 cases – 12/4/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 152 deaths by Covid and 8,148 cases of the disease, this Saturday (4). With that, the country reached 615,606 lives lost and 22,135,976 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving averages of deaths and cases, as has been the case, remained stable, that is, without variations greater than 15% compared to data from two weeks ago.

After several days with an average of deaths above 200 per day, the rate is now 196, the average infections is 8,665 daily.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The information is collected daily by the consortium of press vehicles with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 18 states and the Federal District.​

Brazil registered 686,193 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Saturday. According to data from the state departments of Health, there were 107,527 first doses, 344,179 second doses. In addition, 235,166 booster doses were recorded.

In all, 159,638,745 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —132,059,371 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent. Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 136,640,850 people with two doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.​

Thus, the country already has 74.84% of the population with the 1st dose and 64.06% of Brazilians with two doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 98.49% and 84.30%​​.

Even those who received two doses or one dose of Janssen’s vaccine must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of total cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​