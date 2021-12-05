Brazilian rocks Bolsonaro at Miss Grand International: “Take care of your country”

This Saturday morning (04), representing Brazil at the Miss Grand International, Lorena Gonçalves Rodrigues, 26, from Minas Gerais, detonated president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Repeating the 2020 theme, the final question for the Top 5 was about the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal was to find out from the finalists with whom and what they would talk about the health crisis, if they could only choose one person. Lorena then chose the current Brazilian president.

“I would tell Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, not to act as he is doing [em relação à pandemia]. The Brazilian people need support and education. Please take care of your country and do your job!” she said, applauded by the audience.

In what position was the Brazilian who detonated Bolsonaro?

Vietnamese Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien Miss Grand International 2021 crown. This is the first time Vietnam has taken home the crown in nine years of competition. With information from Folha.

In second place in the classification was Miss Ecuador, Andrea Aguilera, 20. The third place went to Lorena Gonçalves Rodrigues do Brasil. In the evaluation of fans in the segment, Lorena drew attention mainly for being the only miss with very short hair in the group of postulants.

Brazil was one of the highlights of the Miss Grand, considered favorite since the beginning of the dispute. The same happened in the last two years, with the fifth positions of Lala Guedes (2020) and Marjorie Marcelle (2019) from São Paulo.

