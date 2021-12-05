Bus sinks in river in Kenya and leaves at least 23 dead – News

At least 23 people died this Saturday (4) after the bus they were traveling on sank in the Enziu River while passing through the town of Mwingi, in Kitui County, about 200 km from the capital Nairobi, in the Kenya.

Authorities fear that the number of victims could be higher and rise when search operations resume on Sunday (4), as some bodies were trapped inside the vehicle. On the other hand, 12 people — four children and eight adults — were rescued alive.

“For now, as it is getting dark, we are asking people to return to their homes, and we will begin operations tomorrow,” announced Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, quoted by local newspaper “The Star”.

As for “The Nation”, the bus belonged to a religious group from Mwingi, and passengers were on their way to celebrate a wedding. Ngilu sent condolences to the families of the dead and said the recovered bodies had been transported by the Kenyan air force to Mwingui and Kyso, another nearby town.

According to “The Star”, the bus driver may have tried to cross a flooded stretch of bridge over the Enziu River, but the vehicle was eventually overtaken by the flow of water, which swept him away. It is not known at the moment how many passengers were aboard the vehicle, which had more than 50 seats, but could be overloaded.