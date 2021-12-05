Cachoeirense laments the end of the Uno cycle: “I was like a child when their candy is taken away”

A passion that is cultivated from childhood! The Brazilian is passionate about cars, and since he was a child he has already thought about which car he will have in the future, when he becomes an adult. This week, it was reported that, after four decades, the cycle of two ‘popular cars’ will be closed: the Fiat Uno and Volkswagen Gol.

Considered as the last popular cars, automobiles have already accounted for 70% of sales in Brazil. The Uno will stop being produced this year and the retirement of the Goal should take place in 2022.

The news caught many people by surprise, as is the case of retired Ernandes Martins Garcia, 63, from Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. He claims that there is no better car than the Fiat Uno.

His history with the automobile began 40 years ago, when he was a sales representative and the company offered him an Uno to carry out his trips. Since then, he has not changed anymore and he has had approximately 10 Unos in his life.

“In 1994, I managed to acquire my first four-door Uno. I was a sales representative, I used it at work and I never stopped. I used to travel to cities in Minas such as Betin and Belo Horizonte, and the car never brought me any problems, on the contrary, it was just a benefit”, recalls Ernandes.

Among the qualities of Uno, the retiree highlights the excellent stability in the curves, the low price of the pieces and the easiness to find them. The economy of the car was another aspect that made Ernandes become loyal. Today, without a car, the retiree says he is looking for a 2013 model, the latest production vintage of the classic model, so that he can buy it.

“When I heard the information, I felt like a child who had been taken out of the candy. I’m looking for an Uno, from the 2013 vintage, in good condition, that I can buy. Uno is among the best cars that Brazil has ever produced”, highlights Ernandes.

teenage passion

Iconic Fiat Uno and Volkswagen Gol are considered the last “popular cars” of their generations. Classified as “entrance cars”, being the cheapest of each brand, they no longer have such attractive prices.

The Goal marked a time, and it was the dream of many people’s consumption, especially the sports versions. Salesman from Venda Nova do Imigrante, Marcelo Dalfior, 45, developed his passion for Gol while still in his teens.

He says he had a special admiration for the GTI models. When he was younger, he acquired three copies, and today he has six cars of the Gol model in his collection, three of them in the GTI model.

“It’s a car with reliable mechanics, easy to maintain and a pleasure to drive. Both the Gol and the Uno are cars that played an expressive role in the development of our country, without a doubt”, says Marcelo.

The businessman says that he received with surprise the news that the automobiles will have their production closed. He believes that hardly another car will fill this “position” of “popular cars”.

“In the case of two icons of the national industry, it surprised me. I think there will be a gap that will hardly be filled in the Brazilian automobile industry. As with the Volkswagen Beetle”, completes the businessman.

