Caixa releases PIS/Pasep withdrawals for thousands of workers

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than R$23 billion is available to be withdrawn by more than 10 million people. The amount refers to the PIS/Pasep Fund and the balance has been available since 2019, but workers with rights are not going to redeem their amounts.

Withdrawal from PIS/Pasep

The withdrawal available to 10 million people concerns the quotas of the PIS/Pasep Fund of workers who worked with a formal contract in private companies or who acted as public servants between 1971 and 1988.

According to Caixa, there are two factors that contribute to the workers not redeeming the balance, the first one is because many people do not even know that they have the right, considering that these workers are currently elderly and may not have been notified.

The second case is that many of these workers have already died, however, the workers’ heirs can also withdraw the amounts, so it is important to consult whether or not your deceased family member has withdrawn money that is rightfully yours.

It is important to remember that the quotas of the PIS/Pasep Fund are different from the salary bonus, because the salary bonus can be withdrawn every year, whereas the Fund can be redeemed only once in a lifetime.

How to know if there is a balance with the PIS/Pasep Fund?

Only workers who have contributed to the PIS or Pasep until October 4, 1988 and have not fully redeemed the balances have a balance in the PIS/Pasep Fund accounts.

In this situation, workers or even heirs in the case of a deceased worker must contact Caixa Econômica Federal, if the worker had a formal contract. And Banco do Brasil was a public servant.

Since June 2020, the PIS/Pasep shares have been linked to the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) to check the balance through the FGTS application, on the FGTS website and Caixa internet banking.

Thus, shareholders or heirs will be able to check if they have a balance to be received through the bank’s website or through the FGTS application. To consult the balance of the shares, it will be necessary to inform the CPF number (or former CIC) or the NIS number of the shareholder, which can be found:

on the Citizen’s Card;

in the general notes of the old Work Card;

on the identification page of the new Work Card;

in the printed FGTS extract.

How to withdraw the values

Balances can be redeemed by workers or in the event of death by their heirs. In the case of those who have a citizen card, the withdrawal can be made at self-service, lottery and Caixa Aqui, as long as the value is up to R$ 3 thousand.

For those who do not have a citizen card, withdrawals can be made at Caixa branches, simply taking an original personal document with a photo.

For heirs, if the family member has died, it will be necessary to bring one of the following documents:

Death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents (beneficiaries) entitled to pension for death issued by the INSS, which includes the dependent’s full name, date of birth and degree of kinship or relationship of dependence with the deceased participant; or

Death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents (beneficiaries) entitled to pension for death issued by the employer, in the case of public servants, which includes the dependent’s full name, date of birth and degree of kinship or dependency relationship with the deceased participant; or

Judicial permit designating the beneficiaries of the withdrawal, if the permit does not mention the participant’s death, the death certificate must be presented; or

public deed of probate, which may be formally presented for sharing the records of the judicial proceeding of probate/enrollment or public deed for extrajudicial sharing drawn up by the notary of the notary’s office of notes; or

Is the amount received exempt from income tax?

Yes. The balance of deposits, interest, monetary correction and quotas credited to individual accounts by the Social Integration Program – PIS and by the Civil Servant Patrimony Formation Program – Pasep is considered exempt and non-taxable income.