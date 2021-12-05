Camila Queiroz speaks out about her participation in the reality of Record

Actress Camila Queiroz, 28, denied that she and her husband, actor Klebber Toledo, 35, will be confined in the next edition of the reality show “Power Couple Brasil”, on Record TV.

Through her profile on social media, the artist, who recently broke ties with Globo and is out of the cast of the soap opera “Secret Truths”, denied the rumors that came out on some websites that she and Toledo will go to the program that confines couples.

The famous took the opportunity to warn that the only reality show that she and her husband participate in at the moment is the “Marriage as Cegas”, by Netflix, which they present.

“Guys, please stop putting me on reality. The only reality I participate in and will continue to participate is Netflix’s ‘Blind Wedding’. By the way, have you watched? And the reunion? It’s available on YouTube”, he posted on Twitter .

Camilla Queiroz broke up with Globo

Globo announced that Camila Queiroz would not be in the final episodes of “Secret Truths 2” on November 17th. The actress, when speaking out on the matter, said only that “mental health won” the day she left the network.

Queiroz returned to manifest himself on social networks after TV Globo announced his resignation. She released a statement saying she was “punished” by the network for choosing not to follow the old contract model.

She also released a letter to say goodbye to Angel. She has played the young model since 2015, when “Secret Truths” aired on TV Globo. She again criticized the production saying that the character “didn’t get the ending it deserved” because they didn’t.

Finally, he published a video in which he appeared crying on Thursday (18), in which he commented on the troubled departure and took the opportunity to thank the fans for the affectionate messages.