Caretaker suspected of killing woman, stepdaughter and neighbor claimed victims in Goiás, MA and MG, says secretary of Public Security | Goiás

The secretary of Public Security, Rodney Miranda, said this Saturday that the housekeeper Wanderson Mota Protácio, who turned himself in to the police, confessed to crimes in Goiás, Minas Gerais and also in Maranhão. Among the cases are femicide, attempted rape, robbery, theft and murder.

Wanderson had been wanted for six days, suspected of killing his pregnant wife, his stepdaughter, aged 2 years and 9 months, and a farmer, aged 73, in Corumbá de Goiás. During this time, the police even raided several cities of the surroundings of the Federal District. He was arrested in Gameleira de Goiás, after a farmer convinced him to surrender.

According to the secretary of the SSP, Wanderson told about the cases calmly and coolly.

“He said that the reason for his wife’s crime was an argument because of the jealousy of one of his cousins. He ruled out that hypothesis raised that the farmer’s death was because of his jealousy of her. He actually killed the old man to get the truck. He can’t explain the child’s death, he just said that at the time of the fight, she [esposa] he took a knife, in short, that the child saw everything, that he went ‘blind’ and killed the child too”, said Miranda.

In addition, the housekeeper confessed to other crimes committed both in Goiás and in other states.

“He confirmed everything, confirmed the deaths in Corumbá, confirmed the attempt [de feminicídio], he had already confirmed, so much so that he was arrested at the time, he also confirmed the robbery there in Minas Gerais and now confirmed something that we only suspected, a man he killed in Maranhão. He is also a persistent criminal”, completed the secretary.

See who the victims of crimes confessed by Wanderson Mota are

She was 21 years old, married to Wanderson, and pregnant. She was stabbed to death indoors. Secretary Rodney Mirando believes she was unaware of her partner’s criminal record.

“We don’t understand. Why did he do this to them? Ranieri was a very happy person, she had nothing to say about her. Very happy even with the family, very loving,” said Helena Aparecida de Figueiró, Ranieri’s aunt.

The 2 year and 9 month old girl was Ranieri’s daughter and Wanderson’s stepdaughter. She was also killed with a knife. The arrested caretaker said that the girl witnessed her mother’s death.

Roberto Clemente de Matos

The farmer was 73 years old and was known to the arrested caretaker. According to investigations, after killing his wife and stepdaughter, Wanderson stole a gun from his employer’s house, went to Roberto’s house and shot him in the head.

Police said Wanderson tried to rape the dead farmer’s wife. “Not succeeding, he also shot at her, hitting her in the shoulder. Lying on the ground, she pretended to be dead. So he took the victim’s truck and fled,” says the police report.

In 2019, Wanderson was arrested for trying to stab his ex-partner in Goianápolis. During the deposition at the time, he said that “he was very drunk and drugged” and stopped beating the woman because the knife broke into three pieces.

During the interrogation, he even laughed when asked about the attempt to kill his ex-partner.

“I was very drunk and drugged, I don’t remember any of that. I only remember when I was at the scene and when the police arrived to arrest me. I was at a friend’s house drinking all day,” he said, laughing in a statement to the Goiás Court , on December 8, 2019.

The taxi driver was 26 years old and was killed in November 2020, in Serra do Salitre (MG). He was hired by four men, including Wanderson, to run a race. However, during the journey, he was murdered and had his body abandoned in the countryside.

After being arrested this Saturday (4), Wanderson also confessed to the murder of a man in Maranhão. He said that this happened when he was 13, during an argument with the victim. However, he did not give further details about the case.

