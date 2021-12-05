Carille gives a clue about the future at Santos and talks about the possibility of reinforcements

Coach has been with the club since September this year and has already fulfilled the first mission assigned to him, which was to escape relegation to Serie B.

In a press conference given last Friday afternoon (3), the coach Fabio Carille updated the fans of saints about the possibility of the arrival of reinforcements. The team has 46 points and will only be relegated by a miracle, as six points separate them from Bahia, with two rounds to go. The thought now becomes next season.

“I think about being punctual, bringing the right pieces for these young people to develop even further. And I agree with the board. I haven’t talked about it, but it’s my thinking. Few pieces that we have a lot of quality. Single pieces, three or four. Players who come, wear the shirt and make the players grow in their daily lives”, declared Carille.

He used São Paulo as a parallel, which, in 2017, hired Hernanes and raised the level of the team: “It came to my mind what São Paulo did in 2017, making a very bad championship. And they hired Hernanes at that time, and a player boosted the team, and São Paulo sought qualification for Libertadores”.

Carille is still cautious about the future at Santos

With a contract until the end of next season, coach Fábio Carille has not yet been confirmed by the Santos board as the team’s coach for 2022. In the interview, he discussed the possibility of staying, placing the responsibility on the executive director of football Edu Dracena.

“I can’t tell you. I think the board, Edu, who is in charge of football, can respond better about this. To be honest, I avoided thinking about the future. I’m prepared for these two games thinking about positive results. The championship is not over for us. We are looking for a continental tournament”, said Carille.