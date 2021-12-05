Carlos Carvalhal, on having his name associated with Flamengo: ‘It’s a feeling of pride’

Braga’s coach, Carlos Carvalhal, was pleased with the possible interest of the Flamengo in your hiring. In an interview with Portugal’s “A Bola” newspaper, the coach stated that he is proud to see the name associated with “one of the biggest clubs in the world”, but also stressed that he is focused on the Portuguese team. According to Carvalhal, any decision about the future will pass through the hands of the president of Braga, António Salvador.

– Recurrently there are approaches, but the only thing I say is that I have a contract and I have been talking to President António Salvador. If there is anything, someone will let me know, but I have a contract until the end of this season and I’m just focused on Braga – said Carvalhal.

– Anyway, seeing our name associated with one of the biggest clubs in the world is a feeling of pride, because Flamengo is a great club and nothing more. The rest will always be in the hands of our president António Salvador – he completed.

While looking for a new trainer, after Renato Gaúcho left, Flamengo still focuses on the Brazilian Championship. With no chance of winning the title and losing second place, Rubro-Negro will face Santos this Monday, at 8 pm, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 37th round of the competition and will have real-time broadcast of the THROW!.