Casagrande pays tribute to Socrates, who died 10 years ago, in an open letter: ‘I kept this for you’

Casagrande, Corinthian Democracy, Socrates. These words have always been intertwined in the history of Brazilian football. Dead 10 years ago, the idol continues to reverberate in his friends and family, as in the recent publication of the book ‘Doctor Sócrates’, by Andrew Downie.

Today, ten years ago, Sócrates died of a septic shock and Corinthians were Brazilian champions. Casagrande paid him tribute through a letter on the portal ‘The Players Tribune’ and recalled moments between the two, even when Sócrates said that Casagrande ‘betrayed the system’ by going to TV Globo.

In addition to remembering the beginning of their friendship and how the distance hurt both of them, ‘each with their addiction’, Casão said that he wanted to see his friend still alive to fight the things they always fought, but also to see a good duo like them: Gabriel Barbosa and Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo.

“I’ve suffered so many attacks, so many prejudiced things, caught so much alone, that sometimes I feel discouraged… With you by my side, we’d be a pair again. A pair of revolutionaries playing on the counterattack. Against hatred, a homophobia, racism, the deforestation of the Amazon… We were going to be beaten every day, but, in pairs, one would give strength to the other, as in the old days”, wrote the commentator.

Casão was one of the people who visited Socrates in the hospital before his death. He countered that, in one of these last meetings, the Doctor told him he was ‘ready for another one’, but the commentator felt that this would already be the prelude to the end.