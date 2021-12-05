Casão publishes “letter” to Socrates with political memories and comments – 12/4/2021

On the day that marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Sócrates, the eternal idol of Corinthians, Casagrande published a letter in honor of his friend and partner at Alvinegro. The text was published under the title “I saved this for you” on The Player’s Tribune website, which features first-person accounts from sports stars.

The text begins with Casagrande recalling a moment when Sócrates called him “the guy who betrayed the system”, in reference to his visit to TV Globo as a commentator and then goes through the beginning of their friendship, with the arrival of Casão at Corinthians .

Casão talks about the harmony between the two and how much Sócrates would like to see the relationship between Bruno Henrique and Gabigol, at Flamengo: “they dance on the field. What a pair! One of the few left…”.

Casagrande also comments on the political situation in Brazil today and stated that Socrates would defend him from the virtual attacks that the commentator suffers today:

“I’ve suffered so many attacks, so many prejudiced things, caught so much alone, that sometimes I feel discouraged… With you by my side, we’d be a pair again. A pair of revolutionaries playing on the counterattack. Against hatred, a homophobia, racism, the deforestation of the Amazon… We were going to be beaten every day, but, in pairs, one would give strength to the other, as in the old days”, wrote the commentator.

At the end, Casão recalls the last meetings with Socrates, after years apart, when the “Doctor” was already hospitalized in serious condition: “When you said you were ‘ready for another’, I feared the worst, but you only would leave some time later”.

Socrates died on December 4, 2011, victim of septic shock. On the same day, Corinthians guaranteed the Brazilian Championship against rival Palmeiras.