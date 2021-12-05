Catia Fonseca and Sonia Abrão go to war over Fátima Bernardes

Catia Fonseca and Sonia Abram sniped at each other during the Best of the Afternoon and The Afternoon is Yours of the last friday (3). The provocation started after the Band continued the material from RedeTV! about the alleged attack by Fátima Bernardes on Globo.

The Best of the Afternoon team informed: “According to these producers who passed on to us, there was no fight. Yesterday, they recorded the Christmas show. The only thing that happened there was that she asked not to cover Carnival”.

From Sonia Abrão to Catia Fonseca

“But that’s not a problem”, warned Catia Fonseca. “That’s what happened to us”, followed the columnist of the attraction. “It can cover the Recife Carnival!”, evaluated Fábia Oliveira.

“She is not covering the pad, she wants to skip the pad”, joked Catia Fonseca. Fábia, however, said something else:

“Production is half way through life with her. She says that she only thinks about her, that she doesn’t think about the team’s vacation and that she would even be dissatisfied and wanting to make her way to her farm”.

On RedeTV!, Sonia Abrão wasted no time and made fun of the fact that the competitor surfed the repercussions of her team’s news. “We are even used to this story”, nudged the gossip journalist.

Check out:

“People like to see the original”, says the gossip of the #AfterIt’sYours pinning the Band. (🔊 RedeTV!) pic.twitter.com/kbcq47P75R — RD1 – 13 Years: All about TV and the Famous (@rd1oficial) December 3, 2021