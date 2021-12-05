Cauldron: Pabllo Vittar makes first televised performance of “Number One”

Pablo Vittar go to “Cauldron” this Saturday (04) show that it is the “Number One”! Drag made the first televised performance of their new song with Rennan da Penha on stage at Mion’s show.

In an exclusive interview with POPline, the artist said that the track, which is a mixture of her biggest references, k-pop and funk from Rio de Janeiro, already has “the vibe” she wants to bet on her new album, until then affectionately called in “PV5”.

Pabllo Vittar made the first televised performance of “Number One” on the #cauldron, check:

Pabllo Vittar was also one of the guest appearances in “Sobe o Som”. Besides her, Dinha, pitty and Maurice Manieri sang great hits of their careers.

“Sound Up”

How does “Up Sound” work? There are four rounds and the game starts with one of the pairs choosing a number on the screen with a tip about one of the attractions. Then the show’s band plays an instrument from the song so the pair can guess which artist is.

Each round has a maximum value of 50 points, and for each instrument inserted in the melody the score decreases by 10 points. The round duo can ask the band to play the song again, with a new instrument, up to three times. When the round is worth 20 points, the other competitors can join the game for a push on the button – whoever hits first can make a guess.

If someone “kicks” throughout the game and misses, it’s time to the opposing team. If the duo guesses which artist is hiding behind the screen, they win the corresponding points for the round and the audience, by the way, win a super musical performance.

