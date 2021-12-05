Ceará faces América-MG in Serie A in a decisive game for a spot in Libertadores

Ceará lived, during the 36 rounds played so far in the Brazilian Championship, a roller coaster of moments. Some good, some bad, but no sequence could be as consistent as what Grandpa has been showing in this final stretch of the competition. The Alvinegro fan, used to improbable runs — as in 2015, in Serie B, and in 2018 and 2019, in Serie A, both against relegation — will go to Castelão this Sunday, 5, at 7 pm, against América- MG, for the 37th round, allowing itself to dream of greater achievements: a classification for the Copa Libertadores 2022.

With two rounds left for the end of the Brasileirão, Alvinegro enters the field against Coelho depending only on themselves to guarantee a place in the biggest tournament on the continent. The math is simple: beat the Minas Gerais team and Palmeiras-SP next Thursday, 9, at Arena Barueri. Verdão even anticipated the vacation of the professional squad and should face Grandpa with a team full of base players.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

The duel against América-MG will be a real decision for both clubs. The teams have the same 49 points in the table and face off to decide who will go to the last round of the championship within the G-8. To leave the field victorious, Grandpa will have to overcome a six-year and six-month fast without defeating Coelho — the last triumph came in 2015, for the Copa do Brasil.

If the retrospective is not positive, Castelão’s atmosphere could be the differential in favor of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu. The expectation is for a massive presence in the Castelão bleachers, with more than 45 thousand people guaranteed. The presence of the fans, even, has been a fundamental factor for the black-and-white club’s campaign at the event. Since the public’s release in Ceará’s stadiums, in October, Grandpa scored five wins, two draws and suffered only one defeat, totaling 71% of success.

For the match, coach Tiago Nunes should go without the team’s top scorer in the competition, midfielder Vina, who is recovering from an edema in his right thigh. The shirt 29 is undergoing intensive treatment to be able to play against Palmeiras-SP, in the last round of the championship. Striker Erick and right-back Gabriel Dias are also embezzled.

Marquinhos Santos will also have important absences. Midfielder Alê and defender Ricardo Silva, holders of the captain, are suspended for the third yellow card and are out of the clash. On the other hand, the commander will be able to count on the return of the Argentine Mauro Zárate.

Ceará x America-MG

Ceará

4-2-3-1: João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho and Sobral; Mendoza, Jorginho and Lima; Yony ​​Gonzalez. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

America-MG

4-2-3-1: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Anderson, Eduardo Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal and Juninho; Ademir, Mauro Zárate and Felipe Azevedo; Fabricio Daniel. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

Location: Arena Castelão, Fortaleza-CE

Date: 12/5/2021

Time: 19 hours

Referee: Raphael Claus-SP

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz-MS and Daniel Luis Marques-SP

VAR: Vinícius Furlan-SP

Broadcast: Premiere, Radio O POVO CBN FM 95.5 and AM 1010, Facebook and Youtube of O POVO Online (narration)

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags