Ceará x América-MG: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

O Ceará takes the field this Sunday (05), at 19:00 (GMT), against the America-MG, for the 37th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The duel takes place at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE).

The match is seen as a decision for people from Ceará and Minas Gerais. Both teams compete for position to guarantee the classification of the Libertadores 2022. For the duel, more than 45 thousand Alvinegro fans are guaranteed.

the midfielder vina and the attacker Erick are doubts for the match. Athletes recover from muscle swelling in the right thigh.

force as principal

The duel against América-MG will be the last of the 2021 season at Arena Castelão. Ceará is the 3rd best host of the national competition, with 10 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats. In the last five games playing on Ceará soil, Alvinegro de Porangabuçu has used 100%, with important and convincing victories against Fluminense, Cuiabá, Sport, Fortaleza and Corinthians.

opponent’s moment

The team led by Marquinhos Santos is going through a moment of ascent in the national competition. In the return of Serie A, there are 30 points conquered in 17 matches, having the 3rd best campaign, behind Atlético-MG (36 points) and Flamengo (34 points).

The coach, however, will not be able to count on two key players in the match: defender Ricardo Silva and midfielder Alê fulfill automatic suspension against Ceará, after receiving the 3rd yellow card in the victory against Chapecoense. On the other hand, forward Mauro Zárate is once again available to Marquinhos Santos.

Subtitle:

Mauro Zárate served the suspension against Chapecoense and is once again available to coach Marquinhos Santos Photograph:

John Zebral / America

likely escalations

Ceará

João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral and Fabinho; Rick, Lima and Mendoza; Jael. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

America-MG

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Bauermann, Anderson and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Juninho Valoura (Fabrício Daniel); Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Mauro Zárate. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Technical sheet | see where to watch, time and place

Ceará x América-MG – 37th round of the Serie A do Brasileirão

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 12/05/2021 (Sunday)

Time: 19:00 (Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA-SP)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

Broadcast: Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares and Diário do Nordeste Real Time