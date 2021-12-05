Check out 5 unbeatable sympathies for the New Year: love, peace, health and lots of money in your pocket

THE New Year’s Eve is a long-awaited moment for everyone, especially for those who love to do the famous sympathies. Of course, we always look for, sympathies for love, peace, health and lots of money. Thus, this Sunday, December 5, 2021, the portal homemade tricks, will share 5 unbeatable sympathies for the New Year.

The sympathies made in the New Year, that is, at the turn, are ideal for a new cycle that is beginning, and the promise is that we achieve through them, a goal for the new year. So see then sunbeatable impatiences for love, health and lots of money in your pocket.

See 5 unbeatable sympathies for the New Year

It is a tradition in Brazil that New Year’s Eve people wear white clothes, to do this is to want to attract good energy for the whole year. Now when these people in white unite in the new Year’s Eve, attract good energy and hope for everyone, in addition to being ideal for the love and peace.

Tradition also calls for new clothes, including underwear, it is believed that if you wear old clothes, will drag everything you went through that year into the new year. Therefore, avoid negative energy and invest in a white and new clothes to attract only good things.

Keep an eye out for the turnaround foods, they are also part of the unbeatable sympathies for the New Year!

Eating grapes in the new year brings luck and prosperity, for that, tradition tells you to eat twelve grapes, representing each one for a month of the new year. This is exactly at the turn of the year. Pomegranate is another fruit required by tradition, and must be eaten seven grains and keep the dry seeds in your wallet to attract cash. The lentil is also recommended to attract prosperity, plenty and money.

Champagne is traditionally the drink of the turn, it can be the famous sparkling wine or cider. The toast is a tradition that symbolizes the achievements to come and those obtained before. This is worth touching the refreshing glasses celebrating and toasting the New Year.

