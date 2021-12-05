Check out how much professionals with high and well-qualified careers earn; wages had a 10% retraction in 2021

A survey confirms that professionals were already suspicious about their salaries. Show Me The Money, a company specializing in salary and benefit studies, verified an average reduction of 10% in remuneration in 2021. The annual report analyzed the economic situation of workers in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru between August 2020 and August 2021.

The survey also shows the wage gap between professionals from small, medium and large companies in Brazil. According to Guia Salarial Latam 2021, a professional in the finance area who holds a position of full analyst in a small company earns an average of R$3,475. A professional, in the same function, and who works at a large company, earns, on average, R$ 6,212 (see the full numbers below).

For Murilo Arruda, director and founder of Show Me The Money, the pandemic deepens the economic crisis and has brought wage negotiations:

— Low wages basically correspond to negotiations within companies. Companies needed to reduce fixed costs and maintain the operation – he emphasizes.

Flávia Fernandes, a partner at PwC Brasil — a consulting and auditing firm — assesses that companies have prioritized offering benefits:

— A compensation package. More than the base salary, there are additional benefits that have a direct monetary effect on the worker.

See the sectors that will lead hiring in 2022

A survey by consulting firm Robert Half shows that the areas that should open the greatest number of vacancies in 2022 and lead hiring are: Technology, Consumer Goods, Retail, Agribusiness and Logistics. Most recruiters (69%) believe that finding qualified professionals will be increasingly difficult in the market.

— For the next year, however, we should not see dramatic changes in salaries, as companies are still aware of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy — points out Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert Half for South America.

In addition, the job market has increasingly demanded from professionals characteristics that go far beyond technical skills. The five most valued skills or “soft skills” are: communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile and strategic vision, and business vision.

— Technical skills are important and significant, but the so-called “soft skills” is on the rise. Companies observe the power of decision and how the candidate knows how to deal with adverse circumstances – observes Yveth Alves, HR manager, AeC, a Contact Center company.