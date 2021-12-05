Check out the three options to watch the game between Corinthians and Grmio this Sunday

Corinthians receives Grêmio this Sunday, from 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the 37th round of the Championship and the expectation is for a full house. For those who cannot follow the duel in loco, there are three alternatives to watch on television.

THE TV Globo broadcasts the duel throughout Brazil with narration by Cleber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Casagrande and Salvio Spinola. In addition to the open channel, SportTV and Premiere also display the game – the second option is on the pay-per-view system. In both closed options, the narration is by Everaldo Marques and the comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

For other states, the my helm offers three possibilities in order to let Corinthians fans know about the main moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of my helm starting at 3pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-game information and minute-by-minute updates;

Youtube streaming starts at 1pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

Broadcast on Twitch at 2 pm, with the traditional presentation by Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. They bring you the details before, during and after the match.

All options have space for fans to comment and share their opinions with other alvinegros.

Corinthians is in fourth place with 56 points won in 36 games so far. A victory this Sunday guarantees the team in the G6 and consequently in a direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022.

