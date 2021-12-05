Chelsea loses in the Premier League and stirs up Palmeiras fans on social media

Possible opponents of Palmeiras in the Club World Cup that is scheduled for February 2022, Chelsea took the field today, (4), in the Premier League, to defend their leadership in the competition. In the London derby against West Ham, Chelsea ended up losing the match by 3-2 and also losing the championship lead.

Through Twitter, Palmeiras fans took advantage of the result and stirred up social networks! Check out:

unfortunately it’s true, my PALmeiras will crush chelsea, jorginho will deliver the same paçoca in the last 2 games — pedro (@pedro_hg1921)

Someone does a one-on-one match between Palmeiras and West Ham to see if we’re better than the guys who beat Chelsea — L;nux (@_1048596_)

They’re letting us dream, keep it up Chelsea — Bruno 9 from Palmeiras (@BrunoTeo17)

Chelsea since they knew they could face Palmeiras at the World Cup: tied a “won” game against Manchester United;

won in suffocation against Watford;

lost to West Ham — Luís Barbosa (@luisbarb00sa)

Despite the jokes, the confrontation between the English and the Brazilian team has not yet been confirmed. Palmeiras and Chelsea need to confirm their victories in the semifinals, to face each other in the final of the competition in search of the Club World Cup title.