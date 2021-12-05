Chevrolet Onix surpasses Crete and HB20 and leads retail in November

With 53.32% of the 161,027 cars and light commercials registered in Brazil in November, retail saw a change of leader in the dispute between the automakers. Preferred in the last two months, Volkswagen (9.13%) dropped to 5th place, while Chevrolet (15.81%) rose from 3rd to 1st in recent weeks. Toyota (14.34%), Hyundai (13.31%) and Fiat (12.68%) came next.
Fourth in the previous ranking, the Chevrolet Onix (5,762) has taken on a position of honor it has not occupied since April. Leader and runner-up in October, the Hyundai Crete (5,239) and HB20 (4,070) completed the podium. Chevrolet Tracker (3,583) and Toyota Corolla Cross (3,322) – the latter with more than 96% of their records in the modality – closed the top 5. With almost half of its units out of retail, the Fiat Argo (3,292) was the sixth .
Number 1 among sedans, the Toyota Corolla (3,063) opened up nearly 300 units of advantage over the Chevrolet Onix Plus (2,769), with the Renault Kwid (2,985) – preferred among entry-level models – among them. With promotions carried out in the dealership network, the Nissan Kicks (2,404) came close to returning to the top 10.
Third in last month’s ranking, the T-Cross (2,380) was the best-placed VW (12th). Right behind, the rookie Fiat Pulse sold 1,788 units and showed potential to enter the top 10 in December. 49th place, the Ford Territory was the only model in the top 50 to have all of its 200 units sold in retail.
POS.
MODEL
RETAIL
% TOTAL
NEW 21
1st
ONIX CHEVROLET
5,762
61.78%
9,327
2nd
HYUNDAI CRETE
5,239
85.90%
6,099
3rd
HYUNDAI HB20
4,070
73.47%
5,540
4th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
3,583
59.00%
6,073
5th
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
3,322
96.18%
3,454
6th
FIAT ARGO
3,292
51.92%
6,340
7th
TOYOTA COROLLA
3,063
87.39%
3,505
8th
RENAULT KWID
2,985
80.41%
3,712
9th
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
2,769
36.82%
7,521
10th
HONDA HR-V
2610
91.00%
2,868
11th
NISSAN KICKS
2,404
67.60%
3,556
12th
VW T-CROSS
2,380
50.37%
4,725
13th
FIAT PULSE
1,788
80.25%
2,228
14th
HYUNDAI HB20S
1,771
88.07%
2011
15th
VW GOL
1,737
25.30%
6866
16th
JEEP RENEGADE
1,544
36.48%
4,233
17th
HONDA CIVIC
1,473
92.76%
1,588
18th
JEEP COMPASS
1,308
24.74%
5,287
19th
TOYOTA SW4
1,143
94.07%
1,215
20th
TOYOTA YARIS HATCH
1,088
84.60%
1,286
21st
RENAULT DUSTER
1,074
60.88%
1,764
22nd
VW NIVUS
998
79.78%
1,251
23rd
NISSAN VERSA
968
50.60%
1,913
24th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8
965
99.28%
972
25th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
949
92.77%
1,023
26th
HONDA WR-V
780
91.98%
848
27th
RENAULT CAPTUR
753
90.29%
834
28th
FIAT CHRONOS
695
19.61%
3,545
29th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X
629
84.66%
743
30th
VW TAOS
621
66.35%
936
31st
CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN
577
43.25%
1,334
32nd
FIAT SIENA
562
37.49%
1499
33rd
TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN
562
85.02%
661
34th
VW POLO
510
88.08%
579
35th
FIAT MOBI
436
68.34%
638
36th
VW VIRTUS
428
57.99%
738
37th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7
396
93.62%
423
38th
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY
366
93.13%
393
39th
JEEP COMMANDER
348
32.07%
1,085
40th
HONDA FIT
346
88.72%
390
41st
CITROON C4 CACTUS
323
13.15%
2,457
42nd
CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6
283
76.69%
369
43rd
VW FOX
271
84.69%
320
44th
BMW X1
268
80.48%
333
45th
BMW 320i
263
72.65%
362
46th
MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS
216
85.71%
252
47th
MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER
210
89.74%
234
48th
CHEVROLET SPIN
204
26.91%
758
49th
FORD TERRITORY
200
100.00%
200
50th
RENAULT SANDERO
182
31.49%
578
With more than 1,000 units ahead of Fiat Toro (2,069), Toyota Hilux (3,097) completed four straight months at the top among commercial vehicles. Repeating the same positions as in September and October, Ford Ranger (1604) – which had only 6 units out of retail – was ahead of Fiat Strada (1,489) and Mitsubishi L200 (751). With only 364 units, VW Amarok was left out of the top 10.
POS.
MODEL
RETAIL
% TOTAL
NEW 21
1st
TOYOTA HILUX
3,097
75.48%
4,103
2nd
FIAT TORO
2,069
34.94%
5,921
3rd
FORD RANGER
1604
99.63%
1610
4th
FIAT STRADA
1,489
17.45%
8,535
5th
MITSUBISHI L200
751
53.38%
1,407
6th
RENAULT DUSTER OROCH
577
65.05%
887
7th
NISSAN FRONTIER
574
42.11%
1,363
8th
CHEVROLET S10
519
16.73%
3.103
9th
RENAULT MASTER
495
40.61%
1,219
10th
FIAT FIORINO
455
29.89%
1,522
11th
VW AMAROK
364
62.44%
583
12th
HYUNDAI HR
223
84.15%
265
13th
KIA K2500
220
99.55%
221
14th
VW / MAN EXPRESS
212
68.83%
308
15th
PEUGEOT EXPERT
211
57.81%
365
16th
CITROON JUMPY
189
63.85%
296
17th
IVECO DAILY 35-150
183
97.86%
187
18th
VW SAVEIRO
165
7.87%
2,096
19th
FIAT DUCATO
75
24.75%
303
20th
IVECO DAILY 30-130
66
27.73%
238
21st
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416
50
100.00%
50
22nd
EFFA V21
47
100.00%
47
23rd
FORD MAVERICK
39
100.00%
39
24th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314
33
100.00%
33
25th
PEUGEOT PARTNER
23
33.82%
68
26th
EFFA V22
22
100.00%
22
27th
MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER
22
100.00%
22
28th
PEUGEOT BOXER
15
55.56%
27
29th
IVECO DAILY 5516
13
100.00%
13
30th
PHOTON AUMARK 1039
9
100.00%
9
31st
FOTON AUMARK 3.5-14DT
9
100.00%
9
32nd
IVECO DAILY
7
100.00%
7
33rd
MONTANA CHEVROLET
6
75.00%
8
34th
JAC V260
5
100.00%
5
35th
CITROËN JUMPER
two
33.33%
6
36th
CHEVROLET C10
1
100.00%
1
37th
CHEVROLET CHEVY
1
100.00%
1
38th
CHEVROLET D20
1
100.00%
1
39th
CHEVROLET EL CAMINO
1
100.00%
1
40th
SILVERED CHEVROLET
1
100.00%
1
41st
EFFA V25
1
100.00%
1
42nd
GMC SIERRA
1
100.00%
1
43rd
TOYOTA BANDEIRANTE
1
100.00%
1
44th
WILLYS OVERLAND
1
100.00%
1
Source: Fenabrave