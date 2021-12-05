Chevrolet Onix surpasses Crete and HB20 and leads retail in November

With 53.32% of the 161,027 cars and light commercials registered in Brazil in November, retail saw a change of leader in the dispute between the automakers. Preferred in the last two months, Volkswagen (9.13%) dropped to 5th place, while Chevrolet (15.81%) rose from 3rd to 1st in recent weeks. Toyota (14.34%), Hyundai (13.31%) and Fiat (12.68%) came next.

Fourth in the previous ranking, the Chevrolet Onix (5,762) has taken on a position of honor it has not occupied since April. Leader and runner-up in October, the Hyundai Crete (5,239) and HB20 (4,070) completed the podium. Chevrolet Tracker (3,583) and Toyota Corolla Cross (3,322) – the latter with more than 96% of their records in the modality – closed the top 5. With almost half of its units out of retail, the Fiat Argo (3,292) was the sixth .

Hyundai Crete 2.0 Ultimate 2022 - Impressions
Chevrolet Tracker 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross XRE 2.0
Fiat Argo Trekking 1.3 2021

Number 1 among sedans, the Toyota Corolla (3,063) opened up nearly 300 units of advantage over the Chevrolet Onix Plus (2,769), with the Renault Kwid (2,985) – preferred among entry-level models – among them. With promotions carried out in the dealership network, the Nissan Kicks (2,404) came close to returning to the top 10.

Third in last month’s ranking, the T-Cross (2,380) was the best-placed VW (12th). Right behind, the rookie Fiat Pulse sold 1,788 units and showed potential to enter the top 10 in December. 49th place, the Ford Territory was the only model in the top 50 to have all of its 200 units sold in retail.

POS.

MODEL

RETAIL

% TOTAL

NEW 21

1st

ONIX CHEVROLET

5,762

61.78%

9,327

2nd

HYUNDAI CRETE

5,239

85.90%

6,099

3rd

HYUNDAI HB20

4,070

73.47%

5,540

4th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

3,583

59.00%

6,073

5th

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

3,322

96.18%

3,454

6th

FIAT ARGO

3,292

51.92%

6,340

7th

TOYOTA COROLLA

3,063

87.39%

3,505

8th

RENAULT KWID

2,985

80.41%

3,712

9th

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

2,769

36.82%

7,521

10th

HONDA HR-V

2610

91.00%

2,868

11th

NISSAN KICKS

2,404

67.60%

3,556

12th

VW T-CROSS

2,380

50.37%

4,725

13th

FIAT PULSE

1,788

80.25%

2,228

14th

HYUNDAI HB20S

1,771

88.07%

2011

15th

VW GOL

1,737

25.30%

6866

16th

JEEP RENEGADE

1,544

36.48%

4,233

17th

HONDA CIVIC

1,473

92.76%

1,588

18th

JEEP COMPASS

1,308

24.74%

5,287

19th

TOYOTA SW4

1,143

94.07%

1,215

20th

TOYOTA YARIS HATCH

1,088

84.60%

1,286

21st

RENAULT DUSTER

1,074

60.88%

1,764

22nd

VW NIVUS

998

79.78%

1,251

23rd

NISSAN VERSA

968

50.60%

1,913

24th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8

965

99.28%

972

25th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

949

92.77%

1,023

26th

HONDA WR-V

780

91.98%

848

27th

RENAULT CAPTUR

753

90.29%

834

28th

FIAT CHRONOS

695

19.61%

3,545

29th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X

629

84.66%

743

30th

VW TAOS

621

66.35%

936

31st

CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN

577

43.25%

1,334

32nd

FIAT SIENA

562

37.49%

1499

33rd

TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN

562

85.02%

661

34th

VW POLO

510

88.08%

579

35th

FIAT MOBI

436

68.34%

638

36th

VW VIRTUS

428

57.99%

738

37th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7

396

93.62%

423

38th

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY

366

93.13%

393

39th

JEEP COMMANDER

348

32.07%

1,085

40th

HONDA FIT

346

88.72%

390

41st

CITROON C4 CACTUS

323

13.15%

2,457

42nd

CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6

283

76.69%

369

43rd

VW FOX

271

84.69%

320

44th

BMW X1

268

80.48%

333

45th

BMW 320i

263

72.65%

362

46th

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS

216

85.71%

252

47th

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

210

89.74%

234

48th

CHEVROLET SPIN

204

26.91%

758

49th

FORD TERRITORY

200

100.00%

200

50th

RENAULT SANDERO

182

31.49%

578

Toyota Hilux 2021 - Review in Argentina
Fiat Toro Ranch 2022
Ford Ranger Black 2022
Fiat Strada Freedom CD 1.3 2021

With more than 1,000 units ahead of Fiat Toro (2,069), Toyota Hilux (3,097) completed four straight months at the top among commercial vehicles. Repeating the same positions as in September and October, Ford Ranger (1604) – which had only 6 units out of retail – was ahead of Fiat Strada (1,489) and Mitsubishi L200 (751). With only 364 units, VW Amarok was left out of the top 10.

POS.

MODEL

RETAIL

% TOTAL

NEW 21

1st

TOYOTA HILUX

3,097

75.48%

4,103

2nd

FIAT TORO

2,069

34.94%

5,921

3rd

FORD RANGER

1604

99.63%

1610

4th

FIAT STRADA

1,489

17.45%

8,535

5th

MITSUBISHI L200

751

53.38%

1,407

6th

RENAULT DUSTER OROCH

577

65.05%

887

7th

NISSAN FRONTIER

574

42.11%

1,363

8th

CHEVROLET S10

519

16.73%

3.103

9th

RENAULT MASTER

495

40.61%

1,219

10th

FIAT FIORINO

455

29.89%

1,522

11th

VW AMAROK

364

62.44%

583

12th

HYUNDAI HR

223

84.15%

265

13th

KIA K2500

220

99.55%

221

14th

VW / MAN EXPRESS

212

68.83%

308

15th

PEUGEOT EXPERT

211

57.81%

365

16th

CITROON JUMPY

189

63.85%

296

17th

IVECO DAILY 35-150

183

97.86%

187

18th

VW SAVEIRO

165

7.87%

2,096

19th

FIAT DUCATO

75

24.75%

303

20th

IVECO DAILY 30-130

66

27.73%

238

21st

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416

50

100.00%

50

22nd

EFFA V21

47

100.00%

47

23rd

FORD MAVERICK

39

100.00%

39

24th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314

33

100.00%

33

25th

PEUGEOT PARTNER

23

33.82%

68

26th

EFFA V22

22

100.00%

22

27th

MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER

22

100.00%

22

28th

PEUGEOT BOXER

15

55.56%

27

29th

IVECO DAILY 5516

13

100.00%

13

30th

PHOTON AUMARK 1039

9

100.00%

9

31st

FOTON AUMARK 3.5-14DT

9

100.00%

9

32nd

IVECO DAILY

7

100.00%

7

33rd

MONTANA CHEVROLET

6

75.00%

8

34th

JAC V260

5

100.00%

5

35th

CITROËN JUMPER

two

33.33%

6

36th

CHEVROLET C10

1

100.00%

1

37th

CHEVROLET CHEVY

1

100.00%

1

38th

CHEVROLET D20

1

100.00%

1

39th

CHEVROLET EL CAMINO

1

100.00%

1

40th

SILVERED CHEVROLET

1

100.00%

1

41st

EFFA V25

1

100.00%

1

42nd

GMC SIERRA

1

100.00%

1

43rd

TOYOTA BANDEIRANTE

1

100.00%

1

44th

WILLYS OVERLAND

1

100.00%

1

Source: Fenabrave

