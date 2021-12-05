Chevrolet Onix surpasses Crete and HB20 and leads retail in November

With 53.32% of the 161,027 cars and light commercials registered in Brazil in November, retail saw a change of leader in the dispute between the automakers. Preferred in the last two months, Volkswagen (9.13%) dropped to 5th place, while Chevrolet (15.81%) rose from 3rd to 1st in recent weeks. Toyota (14.34%), Hyundai (13.31%) and Fiat (12.68%) came next.

Fourth in the previous ranking, the Chevrolet Onix (5,762) has taken on a position of honor it has not occupied since April. Leader and runner-up in October, the Hyundai Crete (5,239) and HB20 (4,070) completed the podium. Chevrolet Tracker (3,583) and Toyota Corolla Cross (3,322) – the latter with more than 96% of their records in the modality – closed the top 5. With almost half of its units out of retail, the Fiat Argo (3,292) was the sixth .

Number 1 among sedans, the Toyota Corolla (3,063) opened up nearly 300 units of advantage over the Chevrolet Onix Plus (2,769), with the Renault Kwid (2,985) – preferred among entry-level models – among them. With promotions carried out in the dealership network, the Nissan Kicks (2,404) came close to returning to the top 10.

Third in last month’s ranking, the T-Cross (2,380) was the best-placed VW (12th). Right behind, the rookie Fiat Pulse sold 1,788 units and showed potential to enter the top 10 in December. 49th place, the Ford Territory was the only model in the top 50 to have all of its 200 units sold in retail.

POS. MODEL RETAIL % TOTAL NEW 21 1st ONIX CHEVROLET 5,762 61.78% 9,327 2nd HYUNDAI CRETE 5,239 85.90% 6,099 3rd HYUNDAI HB20 4,070 73.47% 5,540 4th CHEVROLET TRACKER 3,583 59.00% 6,073 5th TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 3,322 96.18% 3,454 6th FIAT ARGO 3,292 51.92% 6,340 7th TOYOTA COROLLA 3,063 87.39% 3,505 8th RENAULT KWID 2,985 80.41% 3,712 9th CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 2,769 36.82% 7,521 10th HONDA HR-V 2610 91.00% 2,868 11th NISSAN KICKS 2,404 67.60% 3,556 12th VW T-CROSS 2,380 50.37% 4,725 13th FIAT PULSE 1,788 80.25% 2,228 14th HYUNDAI HB20S 1,771 88.07% 2011 15th VW GOL 1,737 25.30% 6866 16th JEEP RENEGADE 1,544 36.48% 4,233 17th HONDA CIVIC 1,473 92.76% 1,588 18th JEEP COMPASS 1,308 24.74% 5,287 19th TOYOTA SW4 1,143 94.07% 1,215 20th TOYOTA YARIS HATCH 1,088 84.60% 1,286 21st RENAULT DUSTER 1,074 60.88% 1,764 22nd VW NIVUS 998 79.78% 1,251 23rd NISSAN VERSA 968 50.60% 1,913 24th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 8 965 99.28% 972 25th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 949 92.77% 1,023 26th HONDA WR-V 780 91.98% 848 27th RENAULT CAPTUR 753 90.29% 834 28th FIAT CHRONOS 695 19.61% 3,545 29th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X 629 84.66% 743 30th VW TAOS 621 66.35% 936 31st CHEVROLET CROSS SEDAN 577 43.25% 1,334 32nd FIAT SIENA 562 37.49% 1499 33rd TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 562 85.02% 661 34th VW POLO 510 88.08% 579 35th FIAT MOBI 436 68.34% 638 36th VW VIRTUS 428 57.99% 738 37th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7 396 93.62% 423 38th LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 366 93.13% 393 39th JEEP COMMANDER 348 32.07% 1,085 40th HONDA FIT 346 88.72% 390 41st CITROON C4 CACTUS 323 13.15% 2,457 42nd CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6 283 76.69% 369 43rd VW FOX 271 84.69% 320 44th BMW X1 268 80.48% 333 45th BMW 320i 263 72.65% 362 46th MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS 216 85.71% 252 47th MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 210 89.74% 234 48th CHEVROLET SPIN 204 26.91% 758 49th FORD TERRITORY 200 100.00% 200 50th RENAULT SANDERO 182 31.49% 578

With more than 1,000 units ahead of Fiat Toro (2,069), Toyota Hilux (3,097) completed four straight months at the top among commercial vehicles. Repeating the same positions as in September and October, Ford Ranger (1604) – which had only 6 units out of retail – was ahead of Fiat Strada (1,489) and Mitsubishi L200 (751). With only 364 units, VW Amarok was left out of the top 10.

POS. MODEL RETAIL % TOTAL NEW 21 1st TOYOTA HILUX 3,097 75.48% 4,103 2nd FIAT TORO 2,069 34.94% 5,921 3rd FORD RANGER 1604 99.63% 1610 4th FIAT STRADA 1,489 17.45% 8,535 5th MITSUBISHI L200 751 53.38% 1,407 6th RENAULT DUSTER OROCH 577 65.05% 887 7th NISSAN FRONTIER 574 42.11% 1,363 8th CHEVROLET S10 519 16.73% 3.103 9th RENAULT MASTER 495 40.61% 1,219 10th FIAT FIORINO 455 29.89% 1,522 11th VW AMAROK 364 62.44% 583 12th HYUNDAI HR 223 84.15% 265 13th KIA K2500 220 99.55% 221 14th VW / MAN EXPRESS 212 68.83% 308 15th PEUGEOT EXPERT 211 57.81% 365 16th CITROON JUMPY 189 63.85% 296 17th IVECO DAILY 35-150 183 97.86% 187 18th VW SAVEIRO 165 7.87% 2,096 19th FIAT DUCATO 75 24.75% 303 20th IVECO DAILY 30-130 66 27.73% 238 21st MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 416 50 100.00% 50 22nd EFFA V21 47 100.00% 47 23rd FORD MAVERICK 39 100.00% 39 24th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 314 33 100.00% 33 25th PEUGEOT PARTNER 23 33.82% 68 26th EFFA V22 22 100.00% 22 27th MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 22 100.00% 22 28th PEUGEOT BOXER 15 55.56% 27 29th IVECO DAILY 5516 13 100.00% 13 30th PHOTON AUMARK 1039 9 100.00% 9 31st FOTON AUMARK 3.5-14DT 9 100.00% 9 32nd IVECO DAILY 7 100.00% 7 33rd MONTANA CHEVROLET 6 75.00% 8 34th JAC V260 5 100.00% 5 35th CITROËN JUMPER two 33.33% 6 36th CHEVROLET C10 1 100.00% 1 37th CHEVROLET CHEVY 1 100.00% 1 38th CHEVROLET D20 1 100.00% 1 39th CHEVROLET EL CAMINO 1 100.00% 1 40th SILVERED CHEVROLET 1 100.00% 1 41st EFFA V25 1 100.00% 1 42nd GMC SIERRA 1 100.00% 1 43rd TOYOTA BANDEIRANTE 1 100.00% 1 44th WILLYS OVERLAND 1 100.00% 1

Source: Fenabrave