China and Russia irritated by Biden’s “democracy meeting”

Next week, on the 9th and 10th, the United States will hold a virtual summit on democracy, which should be attended by representatives of 110 governments. China and Russia, which were not invited to the event, expressed irritation at the meeting, which prompted a reaction from the administration of President Joe Biden.

Beijing, which was especially unnerved by the inclusion of Taiwan (which claims to be part of its territory) in the event, intends to release this Saturday (4) a report called “China: Democracy that works”, in which it must claim that its political system is superior to that of Western democracies.

This week, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made a statement in which he criticized the meeting called by Biden. “A certain country is organizing the so-called summit of democracy as a self-appointed leader of democracy. It divides countries into different levels of hierarchy, labels them as democratic or non-democratic, and points the finger at the democratic systems of other countries,” he said.

“He claims he is doing this for democracy. But this is actually the opposite of democracy. This will not do any good for global solidarity and cooperation, nor will it promote global development”, argued the deputy minister.

In Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a statement in which he also condemned the democracy summit.

“The organizers and enthusiasts behind this strange event claim to be the world’s leaders in advancing the cause of democracy and human rights. However, the track record and reputation of the United States, Great Britain and the member states of the European Union in terms of respecting democratic rights and freedoms at home, as well as in the international arena, is, to say the least, far from ideal”, he claimed.

“The evidence suggests that the United States and its allies cannot and should not claim to be ‘beacons’ of democracy, as they themselves have chronic problems with freedom of expression, electoral administration, corruption and human rights,” added Lavrov , who argued that Western media is controlled by “party and corporate elites” and that censorship and removal of accounts and social media content are weapons used by the West “to suppress dissent.”

On Thursday (2), White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the matter. “Well, our goal with the summit is to bring together 110 governments, representing diverse democratic backgrounds around the world, as well as civil society and private sector leaders, to discuss how we can work together to protect democracy around the world. We are not going to apologize for that, no matter what the criticism from any country in the world is”, he needled.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Bonnie Glaser, China expert and director of the German Marshall Fund’s Asia Program, agreed with the perception of Chinese and Russians that the Biden Democracy Summit is a response to their autocratic model – criticism of Beijing, which has raised the tone of threats against Taiwan and other neighbors, and Moscow, which concentrates troops on the Ukrainian border, have been constant since the beginning of the current US president’s term.

“The Chinese Communist Party probably feels threatened by Biden’s narrative of democracy and feels compelled to reaffirm that it puts the people first. It is clear that the people come after the party and the preservation of its role, but that is not said”, he highlighted.