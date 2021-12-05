Christian seeks out Lara and tricks her with a lie show · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) can’t stand to be away from Lara (Andréia Horta) and will look for her at the restaurant where the girl works. But the boy will make up a very lying story about the night the brothers met. Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will be shocked by what she will hear.

In scenes scheduled to air in the next chapters of the 9:00 pm telenovela on Globo, Christian will have another fight with Barbara (Alinne Moraes) and, frustrated with the life he chose to lead, will go after his ex-girlfriend.

“What are you doing here?”, Lara will ask, when she sees the protagonist in the restaurant she opened with her grandmother. “I saw you on television in an article about the restaurant, and I thought I had to come”, will respond the nouveau riche.

Lara will still be hurt with Christian/Renato, for having been humiliated in the first meeting she had with him, and will say that she thought the boy didn’t want to know anything about his brother.

“Really, I didn’t. But I changed my mind. I apologize for that day. I wasn’t expecting it. You had nothing to do with this. who I am. And if he was in such a bad life situation, I’m sure it wasn’t by choice,” Christian will begin his speech.

“Look, Lara, the truth is, I had that story buried too. But how did you come looking for me and say my brother had died, and… As angry as I was at being robbed, the night I I took him in, there in my house, I thought I should listen to you”, he will say, already lying about an alleged robbery.

“Has Christian stole you?” Lara will ask, confused. “After we met at Engenhão’s door, he went to my apartment and we drank all of them. To celebrate. To let go of what he was feeling. Then he told me that he was in debt to the traffic. And that he was running away to the traffic. Minas, with his girlfriend, you… We ended up getting high, the two of them drunk, and…, the heartthrob will invent.

The girl will find it strange, as her ex-fiancé was not a drinker. “Well, when I woke up, he wasn’t there anymore. Just as my wallet wasn’t there, my watch, my cell phone”, will say the character of Cauã Reymond.

At first, Lara will say she doesn’t believe this, but later she will ponder that the story might have turned out that way, as Christian was heavily indebted to the drug trade.

“I want you to know that Chris wasn’t involved in trafficking. In fact, he agreed to make a reel to bail a friend who had been wrongfully arrested, and… Although, now, I don’t I know nothing else. The Christian I knew would be incapable of taking anything from anyone. Even more from a brother, who welcomed him in that way and was there, by his side, sleeping…”, the battler will reflect, in shock. After telling this false story, Christian will say goodbye and say that he will return another day.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: